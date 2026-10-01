How to watch Dominica vs Guyana with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Dominica and Guyana will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 22:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Dominica vs Guyana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Dominica ahead of this fixture. Updates on their squad and probable lineup will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Guyana have also not released confirmed team news at this stage. Full squad details and any injury or suspension updates will follow in due course.

Form

Dominica have managed one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches, scoring just one goal and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 loss to Puerto Rico in the Nations League, and they could only draw 0-0 with Cayman Islands in their previous group game. The sole bright spot in that run was a 1-0 friendly win over Anguilla.

Guyana arrive with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding one. They beat Cayman Islands 2-0 in their most recent Nations League fixture and followed a 1-0 win over Puerto Rico before that. Their only defeat in this sequence came against Antigua and Barbuda in a friendly back in November 2025, which they won 4-1.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Friendlies Guyana GUY 2 Dominica DMA 0 FT 0 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided data came in a friendly on March 27, 2026, when Guyana won 2-0 at home. That result gives Guyana the advantage in head-to-head terms from recent history, and Dominica will need to produce a much-improved performance to turn that record around.

Standings

B Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Guyana GUY 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3 6 W W 2 Puerto Rico PUR 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 3 W L 3 Cayman Islands CYM 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 L D 4 Dominica DMA 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 L D Promotion Relegation

In Group 1 of League B, Guyana sit in first place while Dominica are fourth. The gap in standings reflects the contrasting form both sides have shown in this Nations League campaign.