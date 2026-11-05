How to watch Dijon vs Red Star with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 12 6 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Municipal Gaston Gerard

Dijon host Red Star at the Stade Municipal Gaston Gérard in what is a genuinely interesting Ligue 2 fixture between two sides with contrasting recent momentum.

Baptiste Ridira's Dijon sit eighth in the table and will be looking to build on a positive run that has shown flashes of quality, even if consistency has been hard to come by across their last five outings.

Red Star arrive in Burgundy in sixth place, giving Damien Perrinelle's side a slight edge in the standings. A top-half finish remains well within reach for the Parisians, though their recent form has been patchy at best.

Dijon claimed a notable 3-1 win away at Grenoble in their most recent Ligue 2 outing, a result that will have lifted spirits around the club heading into this home fixture.

Red Star, by contrast, suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at Nancy just days ago, making this a match they will be desperate to respond in. Back-to-back losses have applied pressure on Perrinelle to find answers quickly.

With both coaches still working to establish consistent patterns, this fixture has the makings of a competitive and unpredictable afternoon in Ligue 2.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the action.

Team news & squads