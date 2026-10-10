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Championship
team-logoDerby County
Pride Park
team-logoWrexham
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Derby County vs Wrexham: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Derby County vs Wrexham
Derby County
Wrexham
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

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Broadcaster

Homepage

Denmark

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Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

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Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Derby County vs Wrexham with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Championship - Game Week 9
Pride Park

Today's game between Derby County and Wrexham will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Derby County vs Wrexham today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Derby County vs Wrexham Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Eustace

John Eustace names his Derby County side with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and full team news will be added closer to kick-off as the squad is finalised.

Phil Parkinson's Wrexham are similarly without confirmed absences in the current data, though updates on the away squad are expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

DER

DER - Form

POR
W0-2
WHU
L3-0
WBA
L0-1
BIR
L1-2
BUR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
WRE

WRE - Form

MIL
W0-3
SWA
D0-0
BUR
D1-1
WHU
L6-0
SOU
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Derby County have taken just one point from their last four Championship matches, recording one win, one draw and three defeats across their past five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Burnley, following back-to-back losses to Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion. The Rams also suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to West Ham United during that sequence, conceding seven goals across those three losses alone. Their only bright spot was a 2-0 win at Portsmouth at the start of September.

Wraxham have fared considerably better, picking up two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five Championship outings. Phil Parkinson's side beat Southampton 2-1 in their most recent fixture and claimed a 3-0 win at Millwall earlier in the run. The exception was a 6-0 loss to West Ham United, though they responded well with a draw against Burnley and a goalless stalemate at Swansea City.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Derby CountyDrawWrexham
1
1
1
Championship
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
1
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
FT
Championship
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
1
FT
FA Cup
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
3
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
FT
5Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored3/3

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-2 victory for Wrexham at Pride Park in January 2026, giving the Red Dragons bragging rights in the Championship fixture earlier this season. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Wrexham hosted Derby in September 2025. Across the three meetings in the dataset, Wrexham hold the edge with one win to Derby's one, and the most recent competitive encounter went in the away side's favour.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
8521136+717
W
W
L
D
W
2
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
84311612+415
D
D
W
W
D
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
74211510+514
W
W
D
L
W
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
6
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
8422108+214
L
D
W
W
D
7
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
84131312+113
W
W
D
W
W
8
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
9
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
8332710-312
L
D
D
L
D
10
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
82511211+111
D
W
L
D
D
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
83231515011
D
D
L
W
L
12
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
832378-111
L
W
W
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
84221910+910
L
W
W
D
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
8242912-310
W
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
83141115-410
W
W
L
L
L
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
8233121209
D
W
L
L
D
17
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
83051617-19
L
L
W
W
L
18
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
8233911-29
L
L
W
L
W
19
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
7223910-18
D
D
W
L
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
81431012-27
W
L
D
L
L
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
8125714-75
D
L
L
L
W
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
8116815-74
D
L
L
W
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
8044917-84
D
L
D
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

Derby County sit 22nd in the Championship table, deep in the relegation places, while Wrexham are 14th, comfortably in mid-table. The gap between the two clubs underlines the contrasting pressures heading into this fixture.

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