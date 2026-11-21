How to watch Denmark U17 vs Australia U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 2 22 Nov 2026 - 07:30

Denmark U17 and Australia U17 meet in Group C of the World Cup U17, with both sides arriving at this fixture on the back of contrasting opening-round results.

Denmark enter the match sitting fourth in the group after a 4-0 defeat to Mozambique U17 in their tournament opener. It was a rough start for a side that had shown genuine quality in European qualification, winning three straight games and scoring 11 goals across those fixtures.

Australia, by contrast, opened their campaign with a statement result. The Young Socceroos beat Argentina U17 2-0, a result that lifts them to second in Group C and signals they are not in this tournament to make up the numbers.

For Denmark, the margin of defeat against Mozambique demands a response. Their qualification form suggests the talent is there, but they will need to rediscover it quickly with group progression on the line.

Australia's win over Argentina was their first recorded World Cup U17 result since 2019, and the confidence from that performance should carry into this match. They will be eager to consolidate their position in the group.

This is a fixture with real consequences for both teams. A win for Australia could secure their place in the knockout rounds, while Denmark need points to keep their tournament alive.

For information on how to watch Denmark U17 vs Australia U17 live, read on below.

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