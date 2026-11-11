How to watch Czechia vs Spain with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 14:45 epet Arena

Spain travel to Prague to face the Czech Republic at the epet Arena on Thursday, 12 November, in their penultimate UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture.

Luis de la Fuente's side arrive as group leaders with 12 points from four matches, having already secured a place in the quarter-finals. Their focus now is on locking down top spot to earn home advantage for the second leg of the March knockout tie.

The Czech Republic sit bottom of Group A3 and have lost all five of their most recent matches, including a 3-1 defeat to Spain in the reverse fixture in October. They are out of contention for the quarter-finals.

Spain come into the match having won their last five games across all competitions, including a 1-0 World Cup final victory over Argentina in July. De la Fuente's squad carries notable absentees, with Rodri, Dani Olmo, and Eric Garcia all missing through injury.

Jacobo Ramon, the Como centre-back, earns his first senior call-up to fill the defensive void, while Martin Zubimendi and Marc Roca are tasked with anchoring midfield in Rodri's absence. Pedro Porro and Joan Garcia both return after recovering from physical issues that ruled them out of the previous window.

With the group standings settled for the Czechs, Spain's primary concern is maintaining their unbeaten run in official fixtures and protecting their position at the top of the FIFA world rankings ahead of Sunday's meeting with England at the Metropolitano.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Czech Republic vs Spain.

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