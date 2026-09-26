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How to watch Czechia vs Croatia with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Czechia and Croatia will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 19:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs Croatia todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Czechia vs Croatia Probable lineups
Santi Denia's projected XI for Czechia features Lukas Hornicek in goal, with a back line of Stepan Chaloupek, Ondrej Kricfalusi, Robin Hranac, and Vladimir Coufal. Lukas Ambros, Michal Sadilek, Pavel Sulc, Adam Karabec, and Roman Macek are named in midfield and attack, with Adam Hlozek leading the line. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side.
Slaven Bilic names a Croatia squad built around Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Nikola Vlasic in midfield, with Ante Budimir as the focal point in attack. Dominik Livakovic starts in goal behind a defence that includes Josko Gvardiol, Josip Stanisic, Luka Vuskovic, and Ivan Perisic. Croatia also have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of the match.
Form
Czechia head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five matches. Their World Cup campaign ended with a 3-0 defeat to Mexico, and they also lost 2-1 to South Korea. A 1-1 draw with South Africa and back-to-back friendly wins over Kosovo (2-1) and Guatemala (3-1) round out their five-match run. Across those games, Czechia scored seven goals and conceded seven.
Croatia's last five matches show three wins and two defeats. They beat Ghana 2-1 and Panama 1-0 at the World Cup before losing 2-1 to Portugal in the knockout stage. Their summer also included a 4-2 defeat to England and a 2-1 friendly win over Slovenia. Croatia scored six goals and conceded six across the five games.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 in World Cup qualification in October 2025 at the Fortuna Arena. Before that, Croatia beat Czechia 5-1 in the reverse fixture in June 2025, also in qualification. Across the five most recent meetings, Croatia have the stronger record, with that 5-1 victory the standout result; the other three matches produced draws or tight margins.
Standings
Grp. 3
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Croatia lead Group 3 heading into this fixture, with Czechia in second place — meaning the home side must win to close the gap at the top of the table.