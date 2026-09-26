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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoCzechia
Fortuna Arena
team-logoCroatia
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Czechia vs Croatia: Worldwide UEFA Nations League A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Czechia vs Croatia
Czechia
Croatia
UEFA Nations League A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Official Website Link

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

United States

Fubo Sports Network

fubo.tv

Pakistan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

disneyplus.com

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

skysports.mx

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

Iran

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Turkey

S Sport+

ssportplus.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Thailand

MONOMAX

monomax.me

France

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

South Africa

SuperSport Football Plus ROA

supersport.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Ukraine

MEGOGO Football

megogo.net

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Peru

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Nepal

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

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Syria

beIN Sports HD 2

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Sri Lanka

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Romania

Digi Sport 3 Romania

digisport.ro

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

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Kazakhstan

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

Chad

beIN Sports HD 2

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Somalia

beIN Sports HD 2

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Guatemala

Disney+ Premium Norte

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Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

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beIN Sports HD 2

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Disney+ Premium Sur

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beIN Sports HD 2

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Jordan

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Dominican Republic

Disney+ Premium Norte

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United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Honduras

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

ceskatelevize.cz

Greece

Nova Sports

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Portugal

Sport TV

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Belarus

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Israel

Sport 2

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Libya

beIN Sports HD 2

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Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Bulgaria

Play Diema Xtra

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Nicaragua

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

El Salvador

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Denmark

TV2 Play Denmark

tv2.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

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Norway

TV 2 Play / Viaplay

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Oman

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Palestine

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Costa Rica

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Panama

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Kuwait

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Croatia

gol.TV

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Moldova

Okko Sport

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Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

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Armenia

FAST TV

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Qatar

beIN Sports HD 2

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Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

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Albania

SuperSport 5 Digitalb

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Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

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Djibouti

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Bhutan

Sony LIV

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Maldives

Sony LIV

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Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

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Puerto Rico

ViX

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Andorra

DAZN Spain

dazn.com

How to watch Czechia vs Croatia with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1
Fortuna Arena

Today's game between Czechia and Croatia will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs Croatia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Czechia vs Croatia Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE
Formation
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
4-2-3-1
L. HornicekL. HornicekL. KrejciL. KrejciS. ChaloupekS. ChaloupekR. HranacR. HranacV. CoufalV. CoufalL. AmbrosL. AmbrosM. SadilekM. SadilekP. SulcP. SulcA. KarabecA. KarabecR. MacekR. MacekA. HlozekA. HlozekD. LivakovicD. LivakovicI. PerisicI. PerisicJ. StanisicJ. StanisicJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolL. VuskovicL. VuskovicM. KovacicM. KovacicM. BaturinaM. BaturinaN. VlasicN. VlasicL. ModricL. ModricP. SucicP. SucicI. MatanovicI. Matanovic
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
4-2-3-1
Czechia

Starting XI

Croatia

Manager

  • S. Denia
  • S. Bilic

Santi Denia's projected XI for Czechia features Lukas Hornicek in goal, with a back line of Stepan Chaloupek, Ondrej Kricfalusi, Robin Hranac, and Vladimir Coufal. Lukas Ambros, Michal Sadilek, Pavel Sulc, Adam Karabec, and Roman Macek are named in midfield and attack, with Adam Hlozek leading the line. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side.

Slaven Bilic names a Croatia squad built around Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Nikola Vlasic in midfield, with Ante Budimir as the focal point in attack. Dominik Livakovic starts in goal behind a defence that includes Josko Gvardiol, Josip Stanisic, Luka Vuskovic, and Ivan Perisic. Croatia also have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of the match.

Form

CZE

CZE - Form

KOS
W2-1
GTM
W3-1
KOR
L2-1
RSA
D1-1
MEX
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CRO

CRO - Form

SVN
W2-1
ENG
L4-2
PAN
W0-1
GHA
W2-1
POR
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Czechia head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five matches. Their World Cup campaign ended with a 3-0 defeat to Mexico, and they also lost 2-1 to South Korea. A 1-1 draw with South Africa and back-to-back friendly wins over Kosovo (2-1) and Guatemala (3-1) round out their five-match run. Across those games, Czechia scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Croatia's last five matches show three wins and two defeats. They beat Ghana 2-1 and Panama 1-0 at the World Cup before losing 2-1 to Portugal in the knockout stage. Their summer also included a 4-2 defeat to England and a 2-1 friendly win over Slovenia. Croatia scored six goals and conceded six across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

CzechiaDrawCroatia
0
3
2
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
0
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
5
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
1
FT
European Championship
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
1
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
1
FT
European Championship
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
2
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
2
FT
Friendlies
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
4
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
2
FT
6Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 in World Cup qualification in October 2025 at the Fortuna Arena. Before that, Croatia beat Czechia 5-1 in the reverse fixture in June 2025, also in qualification. Across the five most recent meetings, Croatia have the stronger record, with that 5-1 victory the standout result; the other three matches produced draws or tight margins.

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CroatiaCroatiaCRO
00000000
2
CzechiaCzechiaCZE
00000000
3
EnglandEnglandENG
00000000
4
SpainSpainESP
00000000
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Croatia lead Group 3 heading into this fixture, with Czechia in second place — meaning the home side must win to close the gap at the top of the table.

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