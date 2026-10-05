How to watch Cyprus vs Latvia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Cyprus and Latvia will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cyprus vs Latvia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Cyprus are managed by Apostolos Mantzios, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Latvia head coach Paolo Nicolato also has no confirmed squad news available. Further team news details will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Cyprus head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing produced a 2-0 win over Armenia in the UEFA Nations League C, following a 0-0 draw with Latvia. Earlier in that run, Mantzios's side lost 2-1 to Montenegro. Cyprus scored five goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Latvia have struggled for consistency, recording no wins, one draw, and four defeats in their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-2 loss to Montenegro in the Nations League, and they also drew 0-0 with Cyprus before that. A 2-0 defeat to Armenia also features in that run. Nicolato's side scored just two goals while conceding five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met twice in the available record, with neither able to separate them. Their most recent meeting came in the UEFA Nations League C on September 28, 2026, ending 0-0 in Riga. Before that, a March 2024 friendly in Nicosia also finished level at 1-1. The series is evenly poised, and this fixture in Nicosia represents only the second competitive meeting between the sides.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Montenegro MTN 3 3 0 0 7 4 +3 9 W W W 2 Cyprus CYP 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 W D L 3 Armenia ARM 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 L L W 4 Latvia LVA 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3 1 L D L Promotion Promotion Playoff

Cyprus sit second in UEFA Nations League C Group 2, with Latvia in fourth. Cyprus's position above their opponents means a win would consolidate their place among the promotion contenders, while Latvia need a result to keep their hopes of climbing the group alive.