How to watch Cyprus vs Armenia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Cyprus and Armenia will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cyprus vs Armenia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Cyprus are managed by Apostolos Mantzios, though no confirmed lineup, injury, or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Armenia head coach Yegishe Melikyan has also not confirmed his squad selection. No injury or suspension details are available, and further team news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Cyprus have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Latvia in the UEFA Nations League C, following a 2-1 defeat to Montenegro before that. Earlier in the run, they beat Liechtenstein 2-0 away and drew 1-1 with Slovenia in friendlies. Cyprus scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Armenia have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Montenegro in the UEFA Nations League C, though they beat Latvia 2-0 in the fixture before that. Back-to-back 1-1 draws against Moldova and Kazakhstan in June friendlies sit in that run, alongside a 1-2 loss to Belarus. Armenia scored six goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2, a friendly played in Armenia in March 2023. The four recorded meetings between the sides have all been friendlies, with Armenia winning twice — 3-2 in November 2017 and drawing 2-2 in 2023 — while Cyprus won 3-1 in September 2007 and 2-0 in March 2006. The series is closely contested, and this Nations League fixture will be their first competitive encounter on record.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Montenegro MTN 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 2 Armenia ARM 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 L W 3 Cyprus CYP 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D L 4 Latvia LVA 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Cyprus sit third in UEFA Nations League C Group 2, with Armenia in second. Armenia arrive in Nicosia above their hosts in the table, meaning a Cyprus win would close the gap between the sides while an Armenia victory would tighten their grip on a promotion place.