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Conference League
team-logoCSKA Sofia
Vasil Levski
team-logoMonaco
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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CSKA Sofia vs Monaco: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
CSKA Sofia vs Monaco
CSKA Sofia
Monaco
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coveragel-e

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Chad

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

India / Indonesia (Indonesia listed)

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Libya

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mexico

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sweden

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Ukraine

Megogo

megogo.net

United States (USA)

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Uruguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

How to watch CSKA Sofia vs Monaco with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
Vasil Levski

Today's game between CSKA Sofia and Monaco will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CSKA Sofia vs Monaco today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

CSKA Sofia vs Monaco Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Gisdol

Markus Gisdol has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for CSKA Sofia. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Filipe Luis has similarly not confirmed his starting XI, with no injury or suspension data available for Monaco at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

CSS

CSS - Form

LES
W2-4
ARD
W4-1
LSO
W0-2
LPL
D1-1
C48
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ASM

ASM - Form

PSG
W1-2
STR
D1-1
RCL
W2-1
PIS
W2-0
TFC
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CSKA Sofia have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win over CSKA 1948 in the First Professional League, and they also won 0-2 away at PFC Lokomotiv Sofia 1929 earlier in that run. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Lokomotiv Plovdiv. Across those five matches, CSKA Sofia scored 12 goals and conceded six.

Monaco have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Toulouse in Ligue 1, which followed a 2-1 win over Lens and a 1-2 victory away at Paris Saint-Germain. A 1-1 draw at Strasbourg and a 2-0 friendly win over Pisa also feature in that run. Monaco scored eight goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between CSKA Sofia and Monaco. This appears to be a rare or first-time meeting between the two clubs in European competition.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both CSKA Sofia and Monaco currently sit first in the Conference League standings, meaning this fixture is a meeting between two sides who have started their European campaigns without losing a step — the result could have a meaningful bearing on who sets the early pace in the competition.

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