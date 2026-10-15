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How to watch CSKA Sofia vs Monaco with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Vasil Levski

Today's game between CSKA Sofia and Monaco will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CSKA Sofia vs Monaco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Markus Gisdol has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for CSKA Sofia. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Filipe Luis has similarly not confirmed his starting XI, with no injury or suspension data available for Monaco at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

CSKA Sofia have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win over CSKA 1948 in the First Professional League, and they also won 0-2 away at PFC Lokomotiv Sofia 1929 earlier in that run. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Lokomotiv Plovdiv. Across those five matches, CSKA Sofia scored 12 goals and conceded six.

Monaco have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Toulouse in Ligue 1, which followed a 2-1 win over Lens and a 1-2 victory away at Paris Saint-Germain. A 1-1 draw at Strasbourg and a 2-0 friendly win over Pisa also feature in that run. Monaco scored eight goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between CSKA Sofia and Monaco. This appears to be a rare or first-time meeting between the two clubs in European competition.

Standings

Both CSKA Sofia and Monaco currently sit first in the Conference League standings, meaning this fixture is a meeting between two sides who have started their European campaigns without losing a step — the result could have a meaningful bearing on who sets the early pace in the competition.