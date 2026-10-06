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How to watch Croatia vs Spain with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Croatia and Spain will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Croatia vs Spain today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Croatia vs Spain Probable lineups
Slaven Bilic has not confirmed a probable lineup for Croatia ahead of this fixture, with injury and suspension information yet to be confirmed. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is also yet to name his projected XI, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed. Given De la Fuente's stated rotation policy across this international window, squad changes from the Czechia win are possible.
Form
Croatia arrive at this fixture on a poor run of form, with their last five matches producing two wins and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a catastrophic 7-0 loss to England in Rijeka, a result that stands as the worst in the nation's history. Prior to that, they lost 4-1 to Spain and beat Czechia 2-1 away from home. Across their last five matches, Croatia have scored seven goals and conceded fifteen, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five games.
Spain's form picture is the opposite. De la Fuente's side have won all five of their last matches, including a 3-1 victory over Czechia, a 4-1 win against Croatia, and a 3-2 win over England. They also won the World Cup, beating Argentina 1-0 and France 2-0 in the latter knockout rounds. Spain have scored thirteen goals across their last five fixtures and conceded just three.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Spain have been dominant in recent meetings with Croatia. The most recent encounter came in September 2026 in this same Nations League group, when Spain won 4-1 in Split. Looking across the last five meetings between these sides, Spain hold a clear advantage, with Croatia's only positive result being a 3-2 win in a 2018 Nations League fixture and a 0-0 draw in 2023. Spain's 3-0 win at Euro 2024 and a 5-3 victory at Euro 2021 underline their superiority in this series in recent years.
Standings
Grp. 3
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|4
|+6
|9
W
W
W
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|3
|+8
|6
W
W
L
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|12
|-9
|3
L
L
W
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
L
In UEFA Nations League A Group 3, Spain sit top of the table while Croatia are third, reflecting the gulf in form and results between the two sides across this campaign.