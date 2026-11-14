How to watch Croatia vs Czechia with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 15 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Opus Arena

Croatia host Czechia at the Opus Arena in Osijek in UEFA Nations League A Group 3, with both sides arriving in desperate need of points at opposite ends of the table.

Slaven Bilic's Croatia have lost four consecutive matches in this Nations League campaign, a run that includes a 7-0 thrashing by England and a 4-1 defeat to Spain. Their League A status is now under serious threat, and a home win against the group's bottom side is the minimum required to keep survival hopes alive.

The result against England at Wembley on Thursday was particularly damaging. Croatia equalised through Petar Sucic in the 59th minute before Harry Kane converted a decisive penalty five minutes later, ending any hope of a comeback. Bilic's side were the more dangerous team in the closing stages but could not find a second goal.

Czechia arrive in Osijek having lost all five of their group matches, conceding 10 goals and scoring just one across the campaign. Santi Denia's side fell 2-0 to Spain in Prague on Thursday, finishing the night with zero shots on target despite facing a heavily rotated La Roja.

The Czechs have been outclassed at every turn in this group. England beat them 3-0 and 2-0 in earlier fixtures, and Spain have taken six points from six against them with minimal resistance.

With top spot already settled between England and Spain ahead of Sunday's meeting in Madrid, this fixture carries genuine relegation weight. Croatia need a win to give themselves a chance of staying up; Czechia need a result to avoid finishing the group stage without a single point.

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