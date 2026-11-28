How to watch Corinthians vs Gremio with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 37 29 Nov 2026 - 16:30

Corinthians host Gremio in a Serie A fixture that pits two clubs from the lower half of the table against each other. The home side sit 15th, and the visitors are one place below them in 16th.

Clarence Seedorf's team come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Atletico MG on November 25. It was their second draw in three league games, following a goalless result against Sao Paulo.

The 4-0 win over Botafogo RJ earlier in November remains the high point of that run. It eased pressure on a side that had been slipping toward the bottom end of the table.

Gremio arrive with a fresh result of their own. Renato Gaucho's men won 2-0 away at Santos on November 24, with goals from Francis Amuzu and a Martin Braithwaite penalty.

That victory lifted them out of the relegation zone for a time and gave their survival push real momentum. Before it, they had drawn 0-0 with Bahia and lost 3-1 to Flamengo.

Corinthians also hold the recent edge in this fixture, having won the last meeting 3-1 in May. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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