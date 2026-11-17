How to watch Corinthians vs Botafogo RJ with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 35 18 Nov 2026 - 19:30

Corinthians host Botafogo in a Serie A fixture with both clubs looking to move in opposite directions in the table. Clarence Seedorf's side sit 17th and need points to pull clear of the relegation zone, while Botafogo arrive in 12th under Tite.

Corinthians head into this match without momentum. Their last five league games produced just one win, and a 4-1 defeat to Palmeiras in October exposed the gap between them and the division's stronger sides.

Seedorf has been working to build consistency at the club, and he has been keeping close communication with players during the international break. Memphis Depay, one of his high-profile attackers, has been left out of Netherlands duty due to a lack of match rhythm — a situation that underlines the challenge Seedorf faces in getting his squad to peak fitness.

Botafogo arrive with their own inconsistencies. They beat Atletico MG in their last outing but have lost twice in their previous five, including a 3-0 defeat to Internacional. Tite will be looking for a performance that reflects their mid-table standing.

With Corinthians desperate for points and Botafogo capable of punishing a fragile defence, this fixture carries real weight at the bottom half of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Corinthians vs Botafogo.

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