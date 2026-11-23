How to watch Cong An Ha Noi vs Vissel Kobe with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 07:15

Cong An Ha Noi host Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the venue and kick-off details still to be confirmed.

The Vietnamese side sit 11th in the East table and need to turn a steady run into points. Mano Polking's team are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, though three of those ended in draws.

Their most recent outing was a 2-1 V-League win over Cong An Ho Chi Minh City on November 7. Before that came a 0-0 draw with Kyoto Sanga in this competition and a 3-2 win at Shanghai Port.

Vissel Kobe arrive as East leaders, but their domestic form has dipped. Michael Skibbe's side lost 2-1 at Mito Hollyhock in the J. League on November 20.

That followed a 1-1 draw and a 0-1 defeat against Machida Zelvia in the League Cup, plus a 2-2 draw with Urawa Red Diamonds. Their last continental result was a 3-2 win over Ratchaburi on November 3.

The contrast is clear: a team near the bottom of the East table with a settled run, against the group leaders searching for form. Here is how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for Cong An Ha Noi vs Vissel Kobe is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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