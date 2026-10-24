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Serie A
team-logoComo
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
team-logoSassuolo
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Como vs Sassuolo
Como
Sassuolo
Serie A

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Match Preview

crest
Serie A - Game Week 8
Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Como host Sassuolo at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in a Serie A fixture that finds the two clubs in very different places this season.

Cesc Fabregas's side are riding a wave of confidence after a remarkable run of results. A 4-1 demolition of Manchester United in the Champions League last time out at the Sinigaglia underlined just how far this club has come, and Como now sit fifth in Serie A with genuine European ambitions to protect.

Sassuolo arrive in Lombardy in far more precarious circumstances. Alberto Aquilani's side sit 13th in the table, and their recent form makes for difficult reading — two defeats and a draw in their last three league outings have left them well short of the top half.

For Como, this is an opportunity to build on the momentum that has been building steadily through October. Nico Paz has been the creative heartbeat of Fabregas's system, and the Argentine's form gives the hosts a clear edge in the attacking third.

Sassuolo will need a strong collective effort to contain a Como side that has scored freely at home. Their experienced squad, featuring the likes of Domenico Berardi and Sebastiano Esposito, carries enough quality to cause problems, but they arrive with a lengthy injury list that complicates Aquilani's selection.

This is a fixture that matters for both clubs for different reasons — Como chasing a push toward the top of the table, Sassuolo looking to arrest a slide that has left them uncomfortably close to the relegation zone.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

Team news & squads

Como vs Sassuolo Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Como crest
Como
COM
page.match.formation.title
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
4-3-3
J. ButezJ. ButezM. KempfM. KempfY. CoutoY. CoutoKaikiKaikiJ. RamonJ. RamonM. BaturinaM. BaturinaM. PerroneM. PerroneM. CaqueretM. CaqueretN. PazN. PazL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaA. DouvikasA. DouvikasA. MuricA. MuricD. Caleta-CarD. Caleta-CarS. CinquegranoS. CinquegranoC. OdenthalC. OdenthalJ. DoigJ. DoigN. MaticN. MaticV. AdzicV. AdzicK. ThorstvedtK. ThorstvedtD. BerardiD. BerardiA. LaurienteA. LaurienteS. EspositoS. Esposito
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
4-2-3-1
Como

Starting XI

Sassuolo

Manager

  • C. Fabregas
  • A. Aquilani

Fabregas will be without Trevoh Chalobah and Assane Diao through injury as he prepares his side for the Sassuolo fixture. The projected XI features Jean Butez in goal, with Marc-Oliver Kempf, Ivan Smolcic, Alex Valle and Jacobo Ramon forming the back line. Luis Milla and Maxence Caqueret are expected in midfield, with Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha and Mattia Liberali supporting Anastasios Douvikas in attack.

Aquilani faces a more significant selection headache, with five players ruled out through injury: Ismael Kone, Jay Idzes, Daniel Boloca, Yeferson Paz and Fedde Leysen are all unavailable. The Sassuolo projected XI is expected to see Arijanet Muric start in goal, with a back line of Duje Caleta-Car, Ignace Van Der Brempt, Cas Odenthal and Josh Doig. Kristian Thorstvedt and Nemanja Matic should anchor midfield, with Domenico Berardi, Darryl Bakola and Armand Lauriente behind Sebastiano Esposito.

Form

COM

COM - Form

FRC
L2-0
ROM
D0-0
FEY
L3-2
FIO
W1-3
MUN
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SAS

SAS - Form

BOL
D2-2
JUV
W3-2
MON
L2-1
MIL
D1-1
FRC
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Como head into this match with three wins, one draw and one defeat across their last five games in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League, a result that followed a 3-1 Serie A win away at Fiorentina. The only blemish in that run is a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Frosinone, though back-to-back home wins in Europe demonstrate the quality Fabregas's side can produce at the Sinigaglia.

Sassuolo's last five matches tell a more troubled story, with one win, two draws and two defeats. They beat Juventus 3-2 in what stands as their standout result, but losses to Frosinone (4-2) and Monza (2-1) either side of a draw with AC Milan show the inconsistency that has kept them in the bottom half. Aquilani's side have scored eight goals and conceded 10 across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ComoDrawSassuolo
2
0
1
Serie A
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
2
Como badge
Como
COM
1
FT
Serie A
Como badge
Como
COM
2
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
0
FT
Coppa Italia
Como badge
Como
COM
3
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
0
FT
6Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored1/3

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Sassuolo won 2-1 at home in Serie A. Before that, Como claimed a 2-0 home victory over Sassuolo in November 2025, and also beat them 3-0 in the Coppa Italia in September 2025. Across the three recorded meetings, Como hold the better record with two wins to Sassuolo's one, scoring five goals to Sassuolo's three.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
7610144+1019
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
7520163+1317
W
D
D
W
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
7430147+715
W
D
W
D
D
5
ComoComoCOM
7421127+514
W
D
L
W
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
7
TorinoTorinoTOR
84131311+213
W
W
W
D
L
8
CagliariCagliariCGL
741267-113
L
D
W
W
W
9
JuventusJuventusJUV
732298+111
L
D
W
L
D
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
7313107+310
L
W
D
W
L
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
73041011-19
L
W
L
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
7304912-39
W
L
L
W
L
13
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
14
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
15
BolognaBolognaBOL
7124610-45
L
W
D
L
D
16
UdineseUdineseUDI
7115916-74
L
L
L
L
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
7115817-94
L
L
D
W
L
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
7115413-94
L
L
W
L
D
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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