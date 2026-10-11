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How to watch Como vs Roma with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 06:30 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and Roma will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 11:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Fabregas is without Moise Kean, who returned from international duty with Italy carrying a knock and has not trained fully with the group. Nico Paz is also expected to return only close to kick-off after a lengthy travel schedule from his international commitments. The projected XI for Como includes Jean Butez in goal, with Trevoh Chalobah, Alex Valle, Yan Couto, and Jacobo Ramon in defence; Lucas Da Cunha, Luis Milla, and Martin Baturina in midfield; and Assane Diao, Nico Paz, and Anastasios Douvikas in attack.

Gasperini is without Bryan Cristante, whose injury has forced a rethink in Roma's midfield. Donyell Malen has recovered from his knee problem and is available after confirming his fitness ahead of the trip. Lorenzo Pellegrini, who has not featured this season following a serious injury, could come into contention given the congested schedule ahead. Roma's projected XI lines up with Mile Svilar in goal; Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso, Leonardo Balerdi, and Wesley in defence; Manu Kone and Lorenzo Pellegrini in midfield; and Paulo Dybala, Matias Soule, Nahuel Molina, and Donyell Malen in attack.

Form

Como have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with no draws in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Frosinone, a result that broke a sequence of four wins. Before that loss, Como had beaten Parma 2-1, Leipzig 4-1 in the Champions League, Genoa 4-1, and Napoli 2-1 away in Serie A. Across those five games, the club scored 13 goals and conceded six.

Roma have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches, without a defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Inter in Serie A, and they also drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce in the Champions League. Wins over Torino (2-0), Atalanta (2-1), and Lecce (4-0) round out the run. Roma scored 10 goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Recent meetings between these two clubs have favoured Como at the Sinigaglia. The most recent encounter, played in March 2026, ended 2-1 to Como at home. Across the five recorded meetings, Como have won three and Roma two, with the Giallorossi claiming victories when the fixture was played in Rome. The series reflects a competitive rivalry that has grown sharper as both clubs have risen up the Italian game.

Standings

In Serie A, Roma lead the table in first place while Como sit eighth, a gap in positions that does not fully reflect the quality Fabregas's side have shown this season.