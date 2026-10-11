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Serie A
team-logoComo
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
team-logoRoma
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Como vs Roma: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Como vs Roma
Como
Roma
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster Listed

Official Homepage

Algeria

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Brazil

ESPN / Disney+

espn.com.br / disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN / FuboTV

dazn.com / fubo.tv

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Egypt

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

France

DAZN

dazn.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Italy

DAZN

dazn.com

Japan

DAZN

dazn.com

Kazakhstan

Q League

qfootball.kz

Mexico

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Nigeria

StarTimes / Sporty TV

startimes.com.ng / sportytv.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Poland

Eleven Sports / Canal+

elevensports.pl / canalplus.com/pl

Saudi Arabia

STARZPLAY / STC TV

starzplay.com / stctv.com

South Africa

StarTimes / Sporty TV

startimes.co.za / sportytv.com

South Korea (Korea Rep.)

SPOTV

spotv.net

Spain

DAZN

dazn.com

Turkey

S Sport+ / Disney+

ssportplus.com

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

TNT Sports / DAZN

tntsports.co.uk / dazn.com

United States

CBS Sports Network / Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Como vs Roma with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 6
Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and Roma will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 11:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Roma today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Como vs Roma Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Como crest
Como
COM
Formation
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
3-4-2-1
J. ButezJ. ButezT. ChalobahT. ChalobahA. ValleA. ValleY. CoutoY. CoutoJ. RamonJ. RamonN. PazN. PazL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaL. MillaL. MillaA. DiaoA. DiaoM. BaturinaM. BaturinaA. DouvikasA. DouvikasM. SvilarM. SvilarG. ManciniG. ManciniM. HermosoM. HermosoE. N'DickaE. N'Dickateam-logoWesleyM. de RoonM. de RoonM. KoneM. KoneP. DybalaP. DybalaR. MoraR. MoraN. MolinaN. MolinaD. MalenD. Malen
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
4-2-3-1
Como

Starting XI

Roma

Manager

  • C. Fabregas
  • G. Gasperini

Fabregas is without Moise Kean, who returned from international duty with Italy carrying a knock and has not trained fully with the group. Nico Paz is also expected to return only close to kick-off after a lengthy travel schedule from his international commitments. The projected XI for Como includes Jean Butez in goal, with Trevoh Chalobah, Alex Valle, Yan Couto, and Jacobo Ramon in defence; Lucas Da Cunha, Luis Milla, and Martin Baturina in midfield; and Assane Diao, Nico Paz, and Anastasios Douvikas in attack.

Gasperini is without Bryan Cristante, whose injury has forced a rethink in Roma's midfield. Donyell Malen has recovered from his knee problem and is available after confirming his fitness ahead of the trip. Lorenzo Pellegrini, who has not featured this season following a serious injury, could come into contention given the congested schedule ahead. Roma's projected XI lines up with Mile Svilar in goal; Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso, Leonardo Balerdi, and Wesley in defence; Manu Kone and Lorenzo Pellegrini in midfield; and Paulo Dybala, Matias Soule, Nahuel Molina, and Donyell Malen in attack.

Form

COM

COM - Form

NAP
W1-2
GEN
W1-4
RBL
W4-1
PAR
W2-1
FRC
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ROM

ROM - Form

LEC
W0-4
ATA
W2-1
FB
D1-1
TOR
W0-2
INT
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Como have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with no draws in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Frosinone, a result that broke a sequence of four wins. Before that loss, Como had beaten Parma 2-1, Leipzig 4-1 in the Champions League, Genoa 4-1, and Napoli 2-1 away in Serie A. Across those five games, the club scored 13 goals and conceded six.

Roma have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches, without a defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Inter in Serie A, and they also drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce in the Champions League. Wins over Torino (2-0), Atalanta (2-1), and Lecce (4-0) round out the run. Roma scored 10 goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ComoDrawRoma
3
0
2
Serie A
Como badge
Como
COM
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
Como badge
Como
COM
0
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
Como badge
Como
COM
1
FT
Serie A
Como badge
Como
COM
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Serie A
Como badge
Como
COM
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
7Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Recent meetings between these two clubs have favoured Como at the Sinigaglia. The most recent encounter, played in March 2026, ended 2-1 to Como at home. Across the five recorded meetings, Como have won three and Roma two, with the Giallorossi claiming victories when the fixture was played in Rome. The series reflects a competitive rivalry that has grown sharper as both clubs have risen up the Italian game.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
6510188+1016
W
D
W
W
W
2
RomaRomaROM
5410143+1113
D
W
W
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
4
CagliariCagliariCGL
540152+312
W
W
W
L
W
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
5320104+611
W
D
D
W
W
6
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
6312106+410
W
D
W
L
L
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
531184+410
W
L
D
W
W
8
ComoComoCOM
531196+310
L
W
W
W
D
9
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
631297+210
L
W
D
W
W
10
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
52129907
L
W
D
W
L
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
520357-26
L
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
5203510-56
L
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
5113811-34
L
L
L
W
D
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
511358-34
D
L
W
L
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
5113812-44
W
L
D
L
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
6114511-64
W
L
D
L
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
6114410-64
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6114714-74
L
D
W
L
L
19
BolognaBolognaBOL
502336-32
D
L
D
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
5005413-90
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In Serie A, Roma lead the table in first place while Como sit eighth, a gap in positions that does not fully reflect the quality Fabregas's side have shown this season.

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