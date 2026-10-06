How to watch Colombia vs Peru with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Friendlies - Game Week 1 6 Oct 2026 - 19:45

Today's game between Colombia and Peru will kick off at 7 Oct 2026, 00:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Peru today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Colombia at this stage. Updates on the probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off.

Peru have also not confirmed their squad selection for this fixture. Further information on injuries and availability is expected to be released ahead of the match.

Form

Colombia head into this match with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Paraguay in a friendly. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Mexico and were eliminated from the World Cup by Switzerland on penalties after a goalless draw at the quarter-final stage. Colombia scored three goals and conceded two across those five matches, with their only win a 1-0 result against Ghana in the World Cup round of 16.

Peru have won just one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Canada, following a 1-1 draw with Mexico and a 4-1 defeat to the United States. Their only win in that run was a 2-1 victory over Haiti. Peru scored six goals across those five games but conceded eleven, a defensive record that will be a concern heading into this match.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended goalless in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier in June 2025. Before that, the teams drew 1-1 in a qualifier in September 2024. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Peru hold the edge with two wins to Colombia's one, and two matches have ended level. Colombia's most recent victory in the series came at the 2021 Copa America, where they won 3-2.