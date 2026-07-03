International Coverage





# Country Broadcaster Website / Homepage 1 Russia Match TV matchtv.ru 2 China CCTV-5 sports.cctv.com 3 Brazil CazéTV youtube.com/c/CazéTV 4 Australia SBS sbs.com.au 5 India ZEE5 zee5.com 6 Argentina DIRECTV Sports directvgo.com/ar 7 Algeria beIN Sports beinsports.com 8 Mexico Azteca 7 tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes 9 Indonesia TVRI Sport tvri.go.id 10 Colombia Caracol TV caracoltv.com 11 South Africa SuperSport supersport.com 12 Chad Télé Tchad onama.td 13 Chile Chilevisión chilevision.cl 14 France beIN Sports beinsports.com/france 15 Kenya KBC kbc.co.ke 16 Germany ZDF zdf.de 17 Japan DAZN dazn.com/ja-JP 18 Great Britain ITV itv.com 19 Ghana TV3 Ghana 3news.com/tv3 20 Greece ERT ert.gr 21 South Korea KBS kbs.co.kr 22 Austria ORF orf.at 23 Georgia Setanta Sports setantasports.com 24 Armenia Fast Sports fasttv.am 25 Albania TV Klan tvklan.al

How to watch Colombia vs Ghana with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Colombia and Ghana will kick-off at 4 Jul 2026, 02:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Ghana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Néstor Lorenzo names a projected XI of: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma; James Rodríguez; Luis Díaz, Luis Suárez. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Colombian squad ahead of this fixture.

Ghana's projected XI under Carlos Queiroz reads: Benjamin Asare; Jonas Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kwasi Sibo; Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo; Jordan Ayew. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for the Black Stars at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if any changes emerge.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia arrive in the knockout rounds with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Portugal on June 27, a result that secured top spot in Group K. Before that, they beat DR Congo 1-0 and opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan. Both pre-tournament friendlies ended in victory, 2-0 against Jordan and 3-1 against Costa Rica. Across those five matches, Colombia scored six goals and conceded none.

Ghana's recent record reads one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their last outing was a 2-1 loss to Croatia on June 27, which ended an unbeaten run in the tournament. Prior to that, they held England to a 0-0 draw and opened their World Cup with a 1-0 win over Panama. In pre-tournament friendlies, Ghana drew 1-1 with Wales and lost 2-0 to Mexico. The Black Stars scored three goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Colombia and Ghana from their last five meetings. This fixture represents a rare intercontinental encounter between the two nations at a major tournament, with no recorded recent history between the sides to draw on.

Standings

Colombia finished first in Group K. Ghana advanced from Group L in third place.