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World Cup
team-logoColombia
Kansas City Stadium
team-logoGhana
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Colombia vs Ghana: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Colombia vs Ghana
Colombia
Ghana
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage


#

Country

Broadcaster

Website / Homepage

1

Russia

Match TV

matchtv.ru

2

China

CCTV-5

sports.cctv.com

3

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/c/CazéTV

4

Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

5

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

6

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com/ar

7

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

8

Mexico

Azteca 7

tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes

9

Indonesia

TVRI Sport

tvri.go.id

10

Colombia

Caracol TV

caracoltv.com

11

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

12

Chad

Télé Tchad

onama.td

13

Chile

Chilevisión

chilevision.cl

14

France

beIN Sports

beinsports.com/france

15

Kenya

KBC

kbc.co.ke

16

Germany

ZDF

zdf.de

17

Japan

DAZN

dazn.com/ja-JP

18

Great Britain

ITV

itv.com

19

Ghana

TV3 Ghana

3news.com/tv3

20

Greece

ERT

ert.gr

21

South Korea

KBS

kbs.co.kr

22

Austria

ORF

orf.at

23

Georgia

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

24

Armenia

Fast Sports

fasttv.am

25

Albania

TV Klan

tvklan.al

How to watch Colombia vs Ghana with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Colombia and Ghana will kick-off at 4 Jul 2026, 02:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Ghana today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Colombia vs Ghana Probable lineups

4-3-3
Colombia crest
Colombia
COL
Formation
Ghana crest
Ghana
GHA
4-1-2-3
12C. Vargas2D. Munoz23D. Sanchez17J. Mojica3J. Lucumi11J. Arias14G. Puerta16J. Lerma10J. Rodriguez7L. Diaz25L. Suarez16B. Asare4J. Adjetey23D. Luckassen26M. Senaya14G. Mensah5T. Partey3C. Yirenkyi8K. Sibo9J. Ayew11A. Semenyo22K. Sulemana
Ghana crest
Ghana
GHA
4-3-3
Colombia

Starting XI

Ghana

Manager

  • N. Lorenzo
  • C. Queiroz

Néstor Lorenzo names a projected XI of: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma; James Rodríguez; Luis Díaz, Luis Suárez. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Colombian squad ahead of this fixture.

Ghana's projected XI under Carlos Queiroz reads: Benjamin Asare; Jonas Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kwasi Sibo; Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo; Jordan Ayew. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for the Black Stars at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if any changes emerge.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

COL

COL - Form

CRC
W3-1
JOR
W2-0
UZB
W1-3
COD
W1-0
POR
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
GHA

GHA - Form

MEX
L2-0
WAL
D1-1
PAN
W1-0
ENG
D0-0
CRO
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Colombia arrive in the knockout rounds with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Portugal on June 27, a result that secured top spot in Group K. Before that, they beat DR Congo 1-0 and opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan. Both pre-tournament friendlies ended in victory, 2-0 against Jordan and 3-1 against Costa Rica. Across those five matches, Colombia scored six goals and conceded none.

Ghana's recent record reads one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their last outing was a 2-1 loss to Croatia on June 27, which ended an unbeaten run in the tournament. Prior to that, they held England to a 0-0 draw and opened their World Cup with a 1-0 win over Panama. In pre-tournament friendlies, Ghana drew 1-1 with Wales and lost 2-0 to Mexico. The Black Stars scored three goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Colombia and Ghana from their last five meetings. This fixture represents a rare intercontinental encounter between the two nations at a major tournament, with no recorded recent history between the sides to draw on.

Standings

Colombia finished first in Group K. Ghana advanced from Group L in third place.

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