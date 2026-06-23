International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Homepage Canada TSN tsn.ca China CCTV-5 Sports tv.cctv.com Brazil CazéTV youtube.com/@CazeTV Australia SBS sbs.com.au India ZEE5 zee5.com Argentina DIRECTV Sports directvgo.com Kazakhstan Qazsport qazsporttv.kz Algeria beIN Sports beinsports.com Congo DR RTNC rtnc.cd Mexico Azteca 7 tvazteca.com/azteca7 Indonesia TVRI Sport tvri.go.id Iran Persiana Sports persiana.group Mongolia EduTV edutv.mn Chad Télé Tchad No active official link Colombia Caracol TV caracoltv.com Egypt beIN Sports beinsports.com Chile DIRECTV Sports directvgo.com Kenya KBC Channel 1 kbc.co.ke France beIN Sports 1 beinsports.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Germany Das Erste daserste.de Italy DAZN Italia dazn.com Great Britain ITV 1 UK itv.com Austria Servus TV servustv.com

How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Colombia and DR Congo will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs DR Congo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Nestor Lorenzo has no injury or suspension concerns heading into this fixture, leaving him with a full squad to select from. His projected XI lines up as follows: Camilo Vargas; Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Daniel Munoz; Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta; Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz; Luis Suarez.

Sebastien Desabre is similarly untroubled by absentees, with no injuries or suspensions listed for DR Congo. His projected XI is: Lionel Mpasi-Nzau; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Noah Sadiki; Yoane Wissa, Cedric Bakambu. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia have won three of their last five matches, losing two and drawing none. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 victory over Uzbekistan on June 18 in their World Cup opener, and they also beat Jordan 2-0 on June 7. Earlier friendly wins over Costa Rica (3-1) were offset by defeats to France (1-3) and Croatia (1-2) in March. Across those five games, Colombia scored eight goals and conceded seven.

DR Congo have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Portugal on June 17 in their World Cup opener. Before that, they lost 1-2 to Chile on June 9 and drew 0-0 with Denmark on June 3. Positive results include a 1-0 win over Jamaica in World Cup qualification and a 2-0 friendly win over Bermuda in March. They scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting between Colombia and DR Congo exists in the available dataset. Tuesday's fixture in Guadalajara will be the first time these two nations have faced each other on the World Cup stage.

Standings

In Group K, Colombia currently sit top of the table, while DR Congo are in second place heading into Matchday 2.