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World Cup
team-logoColombia
Guadalajara Stadium
team-logoDR Congo
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Colombia vs DR Congo: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Colombia vs DR Congo
Colombia
DR Congo
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

China

CCTV-5 Sports

tv.cctv.com

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/@CazeTV

Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Congo DR

RTNC

rtnc.cd

Mexico

Azteca 7

tvazteca.com/azteca7

Indonesia

TVRI Sport

tvri.go.id

Iran

Persiana Sports

persiana.group

Mongolia

EduTV

edutv.mn

Chad

Télé Tchad

No active official link

Colombia

Caracol TV

caracoltv.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Chile

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com

Kenya

KBC Channel 1

kbc.co.ke

France

beIN Sports 1

beinsports.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Germany

Das Erste

daserste.de

Italy

DAZN Italia

dazn.com

Great Britain

ITV 1 UK

itv.com

Austria

Servus TV

servustv.com

How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. K
Guadalajara Stadium

Today's game between Colombia and DR Congo will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 03:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs DR Congo today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Colombia vs DR Congo Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Colombia crest
Colombia
COL
Formation
DR Congo crest
DR Congo
COD
5-3-2
12C. Vargas17J. Mojica23D. Sanchez2D. Munoz3J. Lucumi16J. Lerma10J. Rodriguez11J. Arias14G. Puerta7L. Diaz25L. Suarez1L. Mpasi-Nzau2A. Wan-Bissaka3S. Kapuadi4A. Tuanzebe22C. Mbemba26A. Masuaku8S. Moutoussamy25E. Kayembe14N. Sadiki20Y. Wissa17C. Bakambu
DR Congo crest
DR Congo
COD
4-2-3-1
Colombia

Starting XI

DR Congo

Manager

  • N. Lorenzo
  • S. Desabre

Nestor Lorenzo has no injury or suspension concerns heading into this fixture, leaving him with a full squad to select from. His projected XI lines up as follows: Camilo Vargas; Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Daniel Munoz; Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta; Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz; Luis Suarez.

Sebastien Desabre is similarly untroubled by absentees, with no injuries or suspensions listed for DR Congo. His projected XI is: Lionel Mpasi-Nzau; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Noah Sadiki; Yoane Wissa, Cedric Bakambu. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

COL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

COD
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Colombia have won three of their last five matches, losing two and drawing none. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 victory over Uzbekistan on June 18 in their World Cup opener, and they also beat Jordan 2-0 on June 7. Earlier friendly wins over Costa Rica (3-1) were offset by defeats to France (1-3) and Croatia (1-2) in March. Across those five games, Colombia scored eight goals and conceded seven.

DR Congo have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Portugal on June 17 in their World Cup opener. Before that, they lost 1-2 to Chile on June 9 and drew 0-0 with Denmark on June 3. Positive results include a 1-0 win over Jamaica in World Cup qualification and a 2-0 friendly win over Bermuda in March. They scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting between Colombia and DR Congo exists in the available dataset. Tuesday's fixture in Guadalajara will be the first time these two nations have faced each other on the World Cup stage.

Standings

In Group K, Colombia currently sit top of the table, while DR Congo are in second place heading into Matchday 2.

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