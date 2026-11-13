How to watch Colombia vs Chile with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Friendlies - Game Week 1 13 Nov 2026 - 19:00

Colombia and Chile meet in an international friendly, with both South American nations using the break to sharpen their squads ahead of upcoming commitments.

Colombia come into this match having shown flashes of quality in recent outings. Los Cafeteros earned a convincing 2-0 win over Peru in their last outing and will look to carry that momentum against familiar CONMEBOL opposition.

Chile arrive in better shape than their recent record might suggest. La Roja beat Mexico 2-0 in their last match and will be looking to build on that result after back-to-back defeats to the United States and Canada.

The two sides know each other well from their World Cup qualifying battles, and that familiarity tends to produce competitive football even in a friendly setting.

For broadcast information, kick-off time, team news, and the latest form guide, read on.

Team news & squads