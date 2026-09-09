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How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and Inter Miami CF will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 01:30.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF Probable lineups
Manager
- G. Berhalter
Gregg Berhalter takes charge of Chicago Fire FC for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match as they become available.
Angel Guillermo Hoyos manages Inter Miami, who also have no confirmed absences or suspensions in the current data. No projected XI has been announced for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as Wednesday's game approaches.
Form
Chicago Fire FC head into this fixture with one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 4-4 draw with Toronto FC on September 5, which followed a 2-2 draw with Seattle Sounders FC in MLS. The Fire's only win in that run came away at Orlando City, where they won 1-2. Chicago have scored ten goals and conceded ten across those five matches, a return that reflects both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability in recent weeks.
Inter Miami arrive with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on September 6, and prior to that they thrashed CF Montreal 7-1, though that scoreline is bookended by losses to Toronto FC (1-2) and Nashville SC, who beat them 4-1. Miami have scored 16 goals and conceded 11 across the five matches, with the Montreal result heavily skewing both totals.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these clubs came on July 22, 2026, when Inter Miami beat Chicago Fire FC 3-2 at home in an MLS regular-season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Inter Miami hold three wins to Chicago's one, with one draw. The five matches have produced 21 goals in total, with Chicago's most notable result in that run being a 5-3 win at Inter Miami in September 2025.
Standings
Eastern
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|23
|16
|5
|2
|47
|17
|+30
|53
D
W
W
W
W
|2
|23
|12
|7
|4
|58
|43
|+15
|43
D
W
L
D
L
|3
|22
|11
|5
|6
|43
|32
|+11
|38
D
D
D
W
W
|4
|23
|11
|4
|8
|37
|29
|+8
|37
L
W
D
W
L
|5
|23
|10
|6
|7
|40
|32
|+8
|36
D
W
W
D
W
|6
|22
|8
|7
|7
|49
|51
|-2
|31
L
D
W
D
W
|7
|23
|7
|8
|8
|36
|31
|+5
|29
D
D
D
L
L
|8
|23
|8
|4
|11
|38
|54
|-16
|28
W
D
W
L
D
|9
|23
|7
|6
|10
|36
|39
|-3
|27
W
W
D
D
W
|10
|23
|7
|6
|10
|32
|46
|-14
|27
D
L
D
L
L
|11
|23
|5
|11
|7
|36
|42
|-6
|26
D
D
W
D
W
|12
|22
|5
|10
|7
|28
|36
|-8
|25
D
L
L
D
D
|13
|23
|6
|5
|12
|34
|39
|-5
|23
W
L
L
L
L
|14
|23
|6
|4
|13
|27
|40
|-13
|22
D
L
W
W
W
|15
|23
|5
|6
|12
|30
|48
|-18
|21
L
L
D
W
D
In the MLS Eastern Conference, Inter Miami currently sit second while Chicago Fire FC are placed third.