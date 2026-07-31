Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Club Friendlies
team-logoChelsea
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Afghanistan

FanCode

Argentina

Claro Sports

Australia

Paramount+

Austria

DAZN Austria

Bangladesh

FanCode

Belarus

Okko Sport

Belize

Claro Sports

Bhutan

FanCode

Bolivia

Claro Sports

Brazil

Zapping

Burundi

StarTimes

Cambodia

MONOMAX

Cameroon

StarTimes

Chile

Claro Sports

Colombia

Claro Sports

Congo DR

StarTimes

Costa Rica

Claro Sports

Cuba

Claro Sports

Dominican Republic

Claro Sports

Ecuador

Claro Sports

El Salvador

Claro Sports

Germany

DAZN Germany

Ghana

StarTimes

Guatemala

Claro Sports

Guinea

StarTimes

Honduras

Claro Sports

Hong Kong

HOY TV

Hungary

Match4

India

FanCode

Indonesia

Vidio

International

OneFootball

Israel

Sport 1 (Charlton)

Japan

DAZN Japan

Kenya

StarTimes

Korea Republic

Coupang Play

Laos

MONOMAX

Liechtenstein

DAZN Germany

Madagascar

StarTimes

Malawi

StarTimes

Maldives

FanCode

Mexico

Claro Sports

Moldova

Okko Sport

Mozambique

StarTimes

Nepal

FanCode

New Zealand

TVNZ+

Nicaragua

Claro Sports

Nigeria

StarTimes

Norway

VG+

Pakistan

FanCode

Panama

Claro Sports

Paraguay

Claro Sports

Peru

Claro Sports

Portugal

Sport TV

Russia

Okko Sport

Rwanda

StarTimes

Sierra Leone

StarTimes

Singapore

Singtel mio Sports

South Africa

StarTimes

Sri Lanka

FanCode

Sweden

Sport Bladet Play (Aftonbladet)

Switzerland

DAZN Switzerland

Tanzania

StarTimes

Thailand

MONOMAX

Uganda

StarTimes

United Arab Emirates

Maraya

Uruguay

Claro Sports

USA

Paramount+

Venezuela

Claro Sports

Zambia

StarTimes

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will kick-off at 1 Aug 2026, 10:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for Chelsea ahead of this fixture. Xabi Alonso's squad has been active in the transfer market throughout July, and updates on availability and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Tottenham have also yet to confirm their squad details for this match. Roberto De Zerbi has been managing minutes carefully across pre-season, and further information on injuries, suspensions, and selection will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

CHE

CHE - Form

LIV
D1-1
MCI
L0-1
TOT
W2-1
SUN
L2-1
WES
W6-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
TOT

TOT - Form

CHE
L2-1
EVE
W1-0
MKD
W1-0
AUC
W0-2
SFC
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Chelsea head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers in a pre-season friendly on July 28. Earlier in that run, they beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League in May, though they also lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the FA Cup and were beaten 2-1 by Sunderland on the final day of the league season. Their five-match spell produced 12 goals scored and eight conceded.

Tottenham arrive with four wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sydney FC, settled in their favour 4-2 on penalties. They also beat Auckland FC 2-0 and Milton Keynes Dons 1-0 in pre-season, and closed the Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton. Their only defeat in that period was a 2-1 loss to Chelsea in May. Across the five matches, Spurs scored six goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawTottenham Hotspur
5
0
0
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
10Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 Chelsea win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on May 19, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won four and Tottenham one, with the sole Spurs victory a 3-4 defeat at home in December 2024 — a match Chelsea won despite the scoreline reading in Tottenham's favour as the away side. Chelsea have not lost to Tottenham in the last five meetings, winning by a single goal on three separate occasions.

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google