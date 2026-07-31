International Coverage

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 1 Aug 2026 - 05:45

Today's game between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will kick-off at 1 Aug 2026, 10:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for Chelsea ahead of this fixture. Xabi Alonso's squad has been active in the transfer market throughout July, and updates on availability and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Tottenham have also yet to confirm their squad details for this match. Roberto De Zerbi has been managing minutes carefully across pre-season, and further information on injuries, suspensions, and selection will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Chelsea head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers in a pre-season friendly on July 28. Earlier in that run, they beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League in May, though they also lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the FA Cup and were beaten 2-1 by Sunderland on the final day of the league season. Their five-match spell produced 12 goals scored and eight conceded.

Tottenham arrive with four wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sydney FC, settled in their favour 4-2 on penalties. They also beat Auckland FC 2-0 and Milton Keynes Dons 1-0 in pre-season, and closed the Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton. Their only defeat in that period was a 2-1 loss to Chelsea in May. Across the five matches, Spurs scored six goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 Chelsea win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on May 19, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won four and Tottenham one, with the sole Spurs victory a 3-4 defeat at home in December 2024 — a match Chelsea won despite the scoreline reading in Tottenham's favour as the away side. Chelsea have not lost to Tottenham in the last five meetings, winning by a single goal on three separate occasions.