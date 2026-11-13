How to watch Chapecoense AF vs Vasco da Gama with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fanatiz Canada Fanatiz Canada

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 21 14 Nov 2026 - 18:30

Chapecoense host Vasco da Gama in a Serie A fixture with both sides carrying very different concerns into the match. The Verdão do Oeste sit bottom of the table and are in desperate need of points, while Vasco arrive in mid-table but with their own inconsistency to address.

Chapecoense have struggled badly in recent weeks. Lacerda's side have lost four of their last five Serie A games, conceding freely and failing to build any momentum at a critical stage of the campaign.

Vasco's season has been a stop-start affair. Pedro Emanuel's men are 13th in Serie A, and while they picked up a useful win over Athletico Paranaense last time out in the league, cup exits and heavy defeats have punctuated their run of form.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. Their meetings have produced few goals and no dominant side, which could point to a cagey affair at the bottom of the table.

For details on how to watch this Serie A fixture live, read on.

Team news & squads