How to watch CF America vs Monterrey with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Univision

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Quarter Finals 28 Nov 2026 - 22:10 Estadio Banorte

Club America host Monterrey at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City in the second leg of their Liga MX Liguilla quarterfinal. Nothing separates the sides after the first meeting.

Guillermo Almada's team come into the tie after a goalless draw at Estadio BBVA earlier this week. That result keeps the Aguilas level on aggregate and gives them home advantage in the decider.

America finished third in the Apertura table, but their recent run has been patchy. They have lost to Tigres, drawn with Pumas and Toluca, and gone without a win in their last five matches.

Monterrey sit sixth and travel with a little more momentum. Matias Almeyda's Rayados won at Pumas and at Queretaro before the trip to the capital, and they kept a clean sheet in the first leg.

The visitors know a draw at the same scoreline would not be enough to separate the sides, so the second leg should be tight. America have had the better of recent league meetings between the clubs, though Monterrey have not lost either of the last three.

Here is what we know about kick-off time, how to follow the match and the latest team information.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the broadcasters are confirmed.

Team news & squads