How to watch Cercle Brugge vs Westerlo with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 12 20 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Jan Breydel Stadion

Cercle Brugge host Westerlo at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges in a First Division A fixture that pits a side pushing up the table against one looking to arrest a difficult run of form.

Pedro Caixinha's Cercle side have found some momentum in recent weeks, winning two of their last three league outings to climb into a more comfortable position in the standings. Their home ground gives them a familiar base to build on.

Westerlo arrive in Bruges under Issame Charai with back-to-back league defeats weighing on them. A 5-1 loss to Charleroi last time out was a hard afternoon, and they will need a sharp response on the road.

The head-to-head record adds an interesting layer. Cercle won the last meeting between these two sides, taking a 2-0 victory at Westerlo in January 2026, and they will look to back that up on home soil.

With Cercle sitting 16th in the table and Westerlo placed 9th, the stakes differ for each side. For the hosts, points are a necessity. For the visitors, a win could consolidate their mid-table standing.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this First Division A match, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form.

Team news & squads