How to watch Celtic vs Ferencvaros with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Ferencvaros will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Ferencvaros today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Martin O'Neill takes charge of Celtic for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates to the squad are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Ferencvaros are managed by Balazs Borbely, and similarly, no detailed team news regarding injuries or suspensions has been confirmed for the visitors at this stage.

Form

Celtic have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 3-0 loss to Rangers in the League Cup on September 13. Their most recent win before that came in the Premiership, a 1-0 victory at St. Johnstone on September 9. Earlier in the run, Celtic beat Aberdeen 3-0 and edged Falkirk 2-1, with all four wins coming in domestic competition.

Ferencvaros have also won four of their last five, drawing only once, a 2-2 result against Ujpest in the Hungarian top flight on September 6. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win away at Gyori ETO. The Hungarian side's qualification run produced back-to-back wins over Trabzonspor, including a 4-0 victory in the first leg.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Celtic and Ferencvaros came in the Europa League on November 4, 2021, when Ferencvaros hosted Celtic and lost 3-2. Before that, Celtic won 2-0 at home in the reverse fixture on October 19, 2021. The sides also met in Champions League qualification in August 2020, when Ferencvaros won 2-1 at Celtic Park. Across the three recorded meetings, Celtic have won twice and Ferencvaros once.

Standings

Both Celtic and Ferencvaros are level at the top of the Europa League table heading into this fixture.