How to watch Celta Vigo vs Villarreal with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Abanca Balaidos

Celta Vigo host Villarreal at the Abanca Balaidos in Vigo in a LaLiga fixture between two sides coming off tough midweek European nights.

Celta were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth in the Europa League on Thursday. Iago Aspas had put them ahead, but the visitors recovered after going down to ten men and won it late on.

The result extended a difficult run for Claudio Giraldez's team. They have lost three of their last five games in all competitions and sit 15th in LaLiga.

Villarreal arrive in better spirits after a 1-0 win at Slavia Prague in the Champions League. That was a welcome response to the 3-2 defeat at Barcelona, where Inigo Perez's side led 2-0 inside seven minutes before the hosts turned it around.

The Yellow Submarine are 10th in the table, and their form away from home has been uneven. A win in Prague sits alongside a heavy 6-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

Here is how to follow the match, including TV channel and live stream details.

TV channel and live stream options for Celta Vigo vs Villarreal are listed below. Fans watching from outside their usual region can use ExpressVPN to access their preferred coverage. Watch live using the link provided.

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