How to watch Celta Vigo vs AFC Bournemouth with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Europa League - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Abanca Balaidos

Celta Vigo host AFC Bournemouth at the Abanca Balaidos in Vigo in a Europa League league-phase fixture.

The two sides arrive in very different shape. Celta sit 27th in the table, while Bournemouth are second.

Claudio Giraldez's team were beaten 2-1 by Real Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday. That result extended a difficult stretch in which they have lost three of their last five matches in all competitions.

There was one clear high point in that run. Celta won 5-0 away at Salamanca in the Copa del Rey on November 13.

Marco Rose's Bournemouth have been far steadier. They beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, their fifth straight win in all competitions.

That run includes a 3-1 win at Sparta Prague in this competition and a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Aston Villa. The Cherries have conceded only twice in those five games.

Here is everything you need to know about the match, from kick-off time to team news and form.

Official broadcast information for Celta Vigo vs Bournemouth is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

Team news & squads