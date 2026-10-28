Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
How to watch CD Olimpia vs CS Cartagines with a VPN
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage Link
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Bolivia
Disney+ Premium Chile
Brazil
Disney+ Premium Brazil
Canada
OneSoccer
Chile
Disney+ Premium Chile
Colombia
Disney+ Premium Sur
Costa Rica
Disney+ Premium Norte
Cuba
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Dominican Republic
Disney+ Premium Norte
Ecuador
Disney+ Premium Sur
El Salvador
Disney+ Premium Norte
Guatemala
Disney+ Premium Norte
Haiti
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Honduras
Disney+ Premium Norte
Jamaica
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Nicaragua
Disney+ Premium Norte
Panama
Disney+ Premium Norte
Paraguay
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Peru
Disney+ Premium Chile
Trinidad and Tobago
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
United States (USA)
Paramount+
Uruguay
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Venezuela
Disney+ Premium Sur
Bahamas / Dominica (Dominica)
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Saint Lucia
Disney+ Premium Caribbean