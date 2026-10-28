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Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch CD Olimpia vs CS Cartagines with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Homepage Link Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina Disney+ Bolivia Disney+ Premium Chile Disney+ Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil Disney+ Canada OneSoccer OneSoccer Chile Disney+ Premium Chile Disney+ Colombia Disney+ Premium Sur Disney+ Costa Rica Disney+ Premium Norte Disney+ Cuba Disney+ Premium Caribbean Disney+ Dominican Republic Disney+ Premium Norte Disney+ Ecuador Disney+ Premium Sur Disney+ El Salvador Disney+ Premium Norte Disney+ Guatemala Disney+ Premium Norte Disney+ Haiti Disney+ Premium Caribbean Disney+ Honduras Disney+ Premium Norte Disney+ Jamaica Disney+ Premium Caribbean Disney+ Nicaragua Disney+ Premium Norte Disney+ Panama Disney+ Premium Norte Disney+ Paraguay Disney+ Premium Argentina Disney+ Peru Disney+ Premium Chile Disney+ Trinidad and Tobago Disney+ Premium Caribbean Disney+ United States (USA) Paramount+ Paramount+ Uruguay Disney+ Premium Argentina Disney+ Venezuela Disney+ Premium Sur Disney+ Bahamas / Dominica (Dominica) Disney+ Premium Caribbean Disney+ Saint Lucia Disney+ Premium Caribbean Disney+

Match Preview

CONCACAF Central American Cup - Semi Finals 28 Oct 2026 - 23:00

Team news & squads



