How to watch Castellon vs Eibar with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 13 6 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Estadio Skyfi Castalia

Castellon host Eibar at the Estadio Skyfi Castalia in a Segunda Division fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table. Both clubs arrive in strong positions, making this a contest with genuine promotion implications.

Pablo Hernandez's side have been one of the more compelling teams in the division this season. Sitting top of the table, Castellon have shown they can win in multiple ways, and their home record has been a significant factor in keeping them there.

Eibar come into this in third place, still very much in contention for automatic promotion. Jokin Aranbarri's squad has the experience and quality to compete at this level, though their recent form has been inconsistent.

The visitors have not been at their sharpest over the past few weeks, picking up just one win in their last five league outings. They will need to tighten up defensively and find more consistency in front of goal if they are to take anything from this trip.

Castellon, by contrast, have been building momentum at home and will fancy their chances of extending their lead at the summit. Their attacking output in recent weeks has been a clear statement of intent.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Castellon vs Eibar, including kick-off time, live stream details, and the latest team news.

Team news & squads