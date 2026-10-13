International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Official Homepage Denmark Viaplay Denmark viaplay.dk Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay elisa.fi/viihde Great Britain Sky Sports+ skysports.com Iceland Viaplay Iceland viaplay.is Ireland Republic Sky Sports+ skysports.com Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands viaplay.com/nl-nl Norway Viaplay Norway viaplay.no Sweden Viaplay Sweden viaplay.se

How to watch Cardiff City vs Watford with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Cardiff City and Watford will kick off at 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cardiff City vs Watford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Form

Cardiff have picked up one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five Championship matches, scoring four goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, and they also lost 2-0 to Portsmouth earlier in the run. The sole victory came against Charlton Athletic, with Cardiff winning 3-1.

Watford have been in worse shape, losing four of their last five, with their only win a 2-1 result against Preston North End. Their most recent match ended in a 4-0 loss to Burnley, and they have also fallen to Bristol City and Stoke City in that period. Across five matches, Watford scored four goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 when Cardiff hosted Watford at Cardiff City Stadium in January 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Championship, Cardiff have the stronger record, winning three times to Watford's one, with one draw. Cardiff have scored eight goals in those five matches compared to Watford's four.

Standings

In the Championship table, Cardiff sit 21st and Watford 20th, placing both clubs in the relegation zone and giving this fixture added urgency for either side looking to move out of the bottom three.