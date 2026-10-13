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Championship
team-logoCardiff City
Cardiff City Stadium
team-logoWatford
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Cardiff City vs Watford: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Cardiff City vs Watford
Cardiff City
Watford
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisa.fi/viihde

Great Britain

Sky Sports+

skysports.com

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

Ireland Republic

Sky Sports+

skysports.com

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

viaplay.com/nl-nl

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

How to watch Cardiff City vs Watford with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 10
Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Cardiff City and Watford will kick off at 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cardiff City vs Watford today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Cardiff City vs Watford lineups

4-2-3-1
Cardiff City crest
Cardiff City
CAC
page.match.formation.title
Watford crest
Watford
WAT
4-2-3-1
N. TrottN. Trottteam-logoG. Oshoteam-logoP. Ngteam-logoD. Lawlorteam-logoJ. Baganteam-logoJ. Colwillteam-logoA. RobertsonC. AshfordC. AshfordC. WillockC. Willockteam-logoO. Tannerteam-logoJ. MoylanF. RavagliaF. Ravagliateam-logoM. Pollockteam-logoO. TraoreJ. ZemuraJ. ZemuraK. KebenK. KebenE. KayembeE. Kayembeteam-logoO. MaammaS. MavididiS. Mavididiteam-logoM. PayeroH. KyprianouH. KyprianouM. BoaduM. Boadu
Watford crest
Watford
WAT
4-2-3-1
Cardiff City

Starting XI

Watford

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Barry-Murphy
  • A. Dionisi

Form

CAC

CAC - Form

POR
L2-0
STK
D1-1
BOL
L1-0
CHA
W3-1
BLB
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
WAT

WAT - Form

WBA
L1-0
PNE
W2-1
STK
L1-2
BRC
L1-0
BUR
L0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Cardiff have picked up one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five Championship matches, scoring four goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, and they also lost 2-0 to Portsmouth earlier in the run. The sole victory came against Charlton Athletic, with Cardiff winning 3-1.

Watford have been in worse shape, losing four of their last five, with their only win a 2-1 result against Preston North End. Their most recent match ended in a 4-0 loss to Burnley, and they have also fallen to Bristol City and Stoke City in that period. Across five matches, Watford scored four goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Cardiff CityDrawWatford
3
2
0
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
1
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
2
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
0
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
1
FT
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
1
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
3
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 when Cardiff hosted Watford at Cardiff City Stadium in January 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Championship, Cardiff have the stronger record, winning three times to Watford's one, with one draw. Cardiff have scored eight goals in those five matches compared to Watford's four.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106311913+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511611+517
W
W
D
W
L
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
5
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141615+116
L
W
W
W
D
7
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
8
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
9
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
94231614+214
L
L
W
W
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
11
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
12
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
95222010+1013
W
L
W
W
D
13
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
14
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
10343913-413
L
D
L
D
D
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
93331211+112
W
L
L
W
L
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
9324711-411
L
L
W
W
D
18
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
19
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
102441518-310
W
W
D
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
93061719-29
L
L
L
W
W
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
8224911-28
L
D
D
W
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
9135815-76
D
D
L
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118819-114
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Cardiff sit 21st and Watford 20th, placing both clubs in the relegation zone and giving this fixture added urgency for either side looking to move out of the bottom three.

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