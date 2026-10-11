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Serie A
team-logoCagliari
Unipol Domus
team-logoJuventus
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Cagliari vs Juventus: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Cagliari vs Juventus
Cagliari
Juventus
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster Listed

Official Homepage

Algeria

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Brazil

Disney+ / CazéTV

disneyplus.com / youtube.com/@cazetv

Canada

DAZN / FuboTV

dazn.com / fubo.tv

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Egypt

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

France

DAZN

dazn.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Italy

DAZN

dazn.com

Japan

DAZN

dazn.com

Kazakhstan

Q League

qfootball.kz

Mexico

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Poland

Eleven Sports / Canal+

elevensports.pl / canalplus.com/pl

Romania

Digi Sport

digisport.ro

Saudi Arabia

STARZPLAY / STC TV

starzplay.com / stctv.com

Spain

DAZN / Movistar+

dazn.com / movistarplus.es

Sweden

TV4 Play

tv4play.se

Turkey

S Sport+

ssportplus.com

Ukraine

Megogo

megogo.net

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

TNT Sports / DAZN

tntsports.co.uk / dazn.com

United States

Paramount+ / Peacock

paramountplus.com / peacocktv.com

How to watch Cagliari vs Juventus with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 6
Unipol Domus

Today's game between Cagliari and Juventus will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Juventus today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Cagliari vs Juventus Probable lineups

4-3-1-2
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Formation
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
3-4-2-1
E. CaprileE. CaprileJ. RodriguezJ. RodriguezA. ObertA. ObertY. MinaY. MinaZe PedroZe PedroM. AdopoM. AdopoA. RomanoA. RomanoH. WinksH. WinksJ. FazziniJ. FazziniD. MaldiniD. MaldiniP. MendyP. MendyG. VicarioG. VicarioP. KaluluP. KaluluJ. LucumiJ. LucumiG. BremerG. BremerD. LuizD. LuizN. GonzalezN. GonzalezW. McKennieW. McKennieC. ConceicaoC. ConceicaoA. CambiasoA. CambiasoP. SarrP. SarrR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo Muani
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
4-3-1-2
Cagliari

Starting XI

Juventus

Manager

  • F. Pisacane
  • L. Spalletti

Cagliari's Fabio Pisacane is without Alessandro Deiola through injury, along with Riyad Idrissi, Mattia Felici, Yael Trepy, and Kevin Carlos. The projected XI has Yerry Mina partnering Juan Rodriguez at centre-back, with Elia Caprile in goal, and Daniel Maldini and Jérémy Fazzini operating behind lone striker Paul Mendy.

Spalletti faces a longer injury list. Kenan Yildiz, Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram, Jérémy Boga, Jeff Ekhator, Kamil Grabara, Juan Cabal, Arkadiusz Milik, Augusto Owusu, and Kerim Alajbegovic are all unavailable. Norberto Neto, signed during the break as backup goalkeeper, is also absent, meaning Guglielmo Vicario starts between the posts. The projected XI points to Cambiaso and Kelly coming in, with Sarr and Douglas Luiz in midfield, and Kolo Muani leading the line.

Form

CGL

CGL - Form

INT
L0-1
VER
L1-2
LEC
W1-0
ATA
W1-2
UDI
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JUV

JUV - Form

MIL
D1-1
SAS
L3-2
NEC
W5-0
ATA
W2-0
CRE
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Cagliari head into this fixture with three wins from their last five competitive matches, losing two — one in Serie A against Inter and one in the Coppa Italia against Hellas Verona. Their most recent league outing was a 1-0 win away at Udinese, and they also beat Atalanta 2-1 on the road earlier in the season. Pisacane's side have shown they can win without the ball at home, and their consistency in league play has been notable.

Juventus have won two of their last five competitive fixtures, drawing one and losing two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly defeat to Cremonese during the international break, though that followed a 2-0 Serie A win over Atalanta. They also beat NEC Nijmegen 5-0 in the Europa League during this run, giving them twelve goals scored across the five matches alongside four conceded.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

CagliariDrawJuventus
1
1
3
Serie A
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
1
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
1
FT
Serie A
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Coppa Italia
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
4
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
0
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
1
FT
3Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in January 2026 in Cagliari, where the hosts won 1-0 in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Juventus have won three times, Cagliari twice, with the Turin side's victories including a 4-0 Coppa Italia win and a 2-1 league win at home in November 2025. The previous meeting at the Unipol Domus in February 2025 ended 1-0 to Juventus, making Cagliari's January 2026 win their first home victory in this fixture for some time across the recorded matches.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
6510188+1016
W
D
W
W
W
2
RomaRomaROM
5410143+1113
D
W
W
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
4
CagliariCagliariCGL
540152+312
W
W
W
L
W
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
5320104+611
W
D
D
W
W
6
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
6312106+410
W
D
W
L
L
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
531184+410
W
L
D
W
W
8
ComoComoCOM
531196+310
L
W
W
W
D
9
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
631297+210
L
W
D
W
W
10
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
52129907
L
W
D
W
L
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
520357-26
L
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
5203510-56
L
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
5113811-34
L
L
L
W
D
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
511358-34
D
L
W
L
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
5113812-44
W
L
D
L
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
6114511-64
W
L
D
L
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
6114410-64
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6114714-74
L
D
W
L
L
19
BolognaBolognaBOL
502336-32
D
L
D
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
5005413-90
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Cagliari's fourth-place standing puts them among the early pacesetters in Serie A, while Juventus in seventh are close enough that a win would pull them level with the top four. Three points separate the sides, making this a fixture with genuine implications for both teams' early-season ambitions.

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