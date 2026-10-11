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How to watch Cagliari vs Juventus with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Unipol Domus

Today's game between Cagliari and Juventus will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Cagliari's Fabio Pisacane is without Alessandro Deiola through injury, along with Riyad Idrissi, Mattia Felici, Yael Trepy, and Kevin Carlos. The projected XI has Yerry Mina partnering Juan Rodriguez at centre-back, with Elia Caprile in goal, and Daniel Maldini and Jérémy Fazzini operating behind lone striker Paul Mendy.

Spalletti faces a longer injury list. Kenan Yildiz, Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram, Jérémy Boga, Jeff Ekhator, Kamil Grabara, Juan Cabal, Arkadiusz Milik, Augusto Owusu, and Kerim Alajbegovic are all unavailable. Norberto Neto, signed during the break as backup goalkeeper, is also absent, meaning Guglielmo Vicario starts between the posts. The projected XI points to Cambiaso and Kelly coming in, with Sarr and Douglas Luiz in midfield, and Kolo Muani leading the line.

Form

Cagliari head into this fixture with three wins from their last five competitive matches, losing two — one in Serie A against Inter and one in the Coppa Italia against Hellas Verona. Their most recent league outing was a 1-0 win away at Udinese, and they also beat Atalanta 2-1 on the road earlier in the season. Pisacane's side have shown they can win without the ball at home, and their consistency in league play has been notable.

Juventus have won two of their last five competitive fixtures, drawing one and losing two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly defeat to Cremonese during the international break, though that followed a 2-0 Serie A win over Atalanta. They also beat NEC Nijmegen 5-0 in the Europa League during this run, giving them twelve goals scored across the five matches alongside four conceded.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in January 2026 in Cagliari, where the hosts won 1-0 in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Juventus have won three times, Cagliari twice, with the Turin side's victories including a 4-0 Coppa Italia win and a 2-1 league win at home in November 2025. The previous meeting at the Unipol Domus in February 2025 ended 1-0 to Juventus, making Cagliari's January 2026 win their first home victory in this fixture for some time across the recorded matches.

Standings

Cagliari's fourth-place standing puts them among the early pacesetters in Serie A, while Juventus in seventh are close enough that a win would pull them level with the top four. Three points separate the sides, making this a fixture with genuine implications for both teams' early-season ambitions.