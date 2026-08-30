How to watch Cagliari vs Inter with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Unipol Domus

Today's game between Cagliari and Inter will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Cagliari head coach Fabio Pisacane has two players unavailable through injury, with Riyad Idrissi and Yael Trepy both sidelined. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Pisacane's projected XI is expected to line up as follows: Caprile; Rodriguez, Ze Pedro, Obert, Deiola; Winks, Adopo; Maldini, Fazzini, Romano; Mendy.

Inter coach Cristian Chivu reports no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Sardinia. His projected starting eleven reads: Martinez; Bastoni, Akanji, Bisseck; Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Barella, Diouf, Zielinski; Esposito, Lautaro Martinez. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Cagliari have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing the other two without a defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Serie A win away at Parma on 22 August, and they also beat Arezzo 1-0 in the Coppa Italia. The two draws came against Nice (0-0) and Union Berlin (2-2) in pre-season friendlies, meaning Cagliari have not lost in their last five outings.

Inter have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 pre-season draw against AC Milan. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-1 Serie A victory over Monza on 22 August. They also beat Real Betis 1-0 and Juventus 2-1 in friendlies, and claimed a 1-1 draw against Manchester City that ended in a win on the day. Inter have scored ten goals across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on 17 April 2026, when Inter beat Cagliari 3-0 at home in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter have won four times with one draw, scoring 11 goals to Cagliari's three. Cagliari's last result in this fixture was a 0-2 home defeat on 27 September 2025, and they have not beaten Inter in any of the five most recent encounters.

Standings

In the early Serie A standings, Cagliari sit seventh after matchday 1, while Inter are third.