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Serie A
team-logoCagliari
Unipol Domus
team-logoInter
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Cagliari vs Inter: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Cagliari vs Inter
Cagliari
Inter
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Cagliari vs Inter with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 2
Unipol Domus

Today's game between Cagliari and Inter will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Inter today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Cagliari vs Inter Probable lineups

4-3-2-1
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Formation
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
1E. Caprile15J. Rodriguez2Ze Pedro33A. Obert14A. Deiola6H. Winks8M. Adopo70D. Maldini10J. Fazzini4A. Romano31P. Mendy1J. Martinez95A. Bastoni25M. Akanji31Y. Bisseck20H. Calhanoglu32F. Dimarco23N. Barella17A. Diouf7P. Zielinski94F. Esposito10L. Martinez
Inter crest
Inter
INT
4-3-2-1
Cagliari

Starting XI

Inter

Manager

  • F. Pisacane
  • C. Chivu

Cagliari head coach Fabio Pisacane has two players unavailable through injury, with Riyad Idrissi and Yael Trepy both sidelined. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Pisacane's projected XI is expected to line up as follows: Caprile; Rodriguez, Ze Pedro, Obert, Deiola; Winks, Adopo; Maldini, Fazzini, Romano; Mendy.

Inter coach Cristian Chivu reports no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Sardinia. His projected starting eleven reads: Martinez; Bastoni, Akanji, Bisseck; Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Barella, Diouf, Zielinski; Esposito, Lautaro Martinez. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

CGL

CGL - Form

MOD
W1-0
FCU
D2-2
NCE
D0-0
ARE
W1-0
PAR
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
INT

INT - Form

MCI
W1-1
MIL
D1-1
JUV
W1-2
BET
W1-0
MON
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Cagliari have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing the other two without a defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Serie A win away at Parma on 22 August, and they also beat Arezzo 1-0 in the Coppa Italia. The two draws came against Nice (0-0) and Union Berlin (2-2) in pre-season friendlies, meaning Cagliari have not lost in their last five outings.

Inter have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 pre-season draw against AC Milan. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-1 Serie A victory over Monza on 22 August. They also beat Real Betis 1-0 and Juventus 2-1 in friendlies, and claimed a 1-1 draw against Manchester City that ended in a win on the day. Inter have scored ten goals across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

CagliariDrawInter
0
1
4
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
3
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
0
FT
Serie A
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
3
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
1
FT
Serie A
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
3
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
2
FT
3Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on 17 April 2026, when Inter beat Cagliari 3-0 at home in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter have won four times with one draw, scoring 11 goals to Cagliari's three. Cagliari's last result in this fixture was a 0-2 home defeat on 27 September 2025, and they have not beaten Inter in any of the five most recent encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
220041+36
W
W
2
JuventusJuventusJUV
220030+36
W
W
3
UdineseUdineseUDI
211043+14
W
D
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110021+13
W
5
RomaRomaROM
110040+43
W
6
InterInterINT
110041+33
W
7
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
210131+23
W
L
8
LecceLecceLEC
110020+23
W
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
110020+23
W
10
CagliariCagliariCGL
110010+13
W
11
LazioLazioLAZ
110010+13
W
12
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
21013303
W
L
13
ComoComoCOM
10101101
D
14
BolognaBolognaBOL
100101-10
L
15
TorinoTorinoTOR
200224-20
L
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
100102-20
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
200203-30
L
L
18
MonzaMonzaMON
200237-40
L
L
19
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
200204-40
L
L
20
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
200207-70
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the early Serie A standings, Cagliari sit seventh after matchday 1, while Inter are third.

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