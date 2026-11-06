How to watch Caen vs Versailles with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 08:45

Caen host Versailles in Ligue 3, with both sides arriving in decent form and separated by just one position in the standings.

Caen come into this fixture sitting fourth in the table, looking to close the gap on the teams above them. Their recent run has been mixed — a draw against Le Puy in their last league outing has tempered what had been a promising spell of results.

Versailles arrive in third place and are the form side heading into this match. Four consecutive wins across all competitions, including a 4-0 demolition of SC Aubagne Air Bel in their most recent Ligue 3 fixture, underlines just how well they are travelling right now.

The head-to-head record adds an interesting layer. Versailles won the reverse fixture earlier this season and took the points when the sides met in Caen last campaign, giving them the psychological edge coming into this one.

For Caen, home advantage and the need to respond after dropping points last time out will be the driving forces. A win would put pressure on Versailles and tighten the race in the upper reaches of the division.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Caen vs Versailles live.

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