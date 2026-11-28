How to watch Cadiz vs Cordoba with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
ProtonVPN
- Matchday streaming & speed
- Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs.
- Watch your home subscriptions abroad
- connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday.
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- Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap.
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Cadiz host Cordoba at the JP Financial Estadio in a Segunda Division fixture that pits a team in the bottom half against one pushing for the upper reaches of the table.
Borja Jimenez's side sit 17th in LaLiga2 and arrive off a 3-0 away win at Real Sociedad B on November 21. That result ended a run of one draw and two defeats in the league.
Cordoba, managed by Ivan Ania, are eighth and carry real momentum into the trip to Cadiz. They beat Real Oviedo 3-0 on November 22, a result that followed a 3-3 draw with Mallorca.
Cadiz will want to build on their latest result, having lost 1-2 to Oviedo and 2-1 to Mallorca earlier this month. Their home form will be under the spotlight against a visitor that has scored freely.
Cordoba have a good recent record in this fixture too. They won 3-1 at Cadiz in April and took the points in a 2-1 defeat of Cadiz's rivals' opposite number at home last November, though the Andalusian side won that meeting 2-1 in Cordoba.
Here is everything you need to know about the game, including kick-off time details and how to follow the action.
Team news & squads
Cadiz vs Cordoba Probable lineups
Manager
- B. Jimenez