How to watch Cadiz vs Cordoba with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 16 29 Nov 2026 - 12:30 JP Financial Estadio

Cadiz host Cordoba at the JP Financial Estadio in a Segunda Division fixture that pits a team in the bottom half against one pushing for the upper reaches of the table.

Borja Jimenez's side sit 17th in LaLiga2 and arrive off a 3-0 away win at Real Sociedad B on November 21. That result ended a run of one draw and two defeats in the league.

Cordoba, managed by Ivan Ania, are eighth and carry real momentum into the trip to Cadiz. They beat Real Oviedo 3-0 on November 22, a result that followed a 3-3 draw with Mallorca.

Cadiz will want to build on their latest result, having lost 1-2 to Oviedo and 2-1 to Mallorca earlier this month. Their home form will be under the spotlight against a visitor that has scored freely.

Cordoba have a good recent record in this fixture too. They won 3-1 at Cadiz in April and took the points in a 2-1 defeat of Cadiz's rivals' opposite number at home last November, though the Andalusian side won that meeting 2-1 in Cordoba.

Here is everything you need to know about the game, including kick-off time details and how to follow the action.

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