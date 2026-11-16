How to watch Burundi vs Zambia with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Burundi host Zambia in Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with both sides looking to build on the 1-1 draw they played out when they last met in this competition.

Patrick Sangwa's Burundi sit fourth in Group I and need a positive result to keep their qualification hopes alive. Their recent campaign has been a mixed one, featuring draws against Zambia and Algeria alongside a heavy defeat to Morocco in a friendly.

Zambia arrive in second place in the group, making this a fixture with real implications for the standings. Moses Sichone's side have been inconsistent, but their win over Togo in September showed they can produce results when it matters.

The reverse fixture between these two sides ended level, and neither team will want a repeat of that outcome given what is at stake in the group.

Read on for full details on how to watch Burundi vs Zambia, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads