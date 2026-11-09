How to watch Burton Albion vs Notts County with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 10 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion host Notts County at Pirelli Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides arriving from League One commitments and looking to make progress in the competition.

Burton head into this fixture in mixed form. They thrashed AFC Rushden & Diamonds 4-0 in the FA Cup last weekend but have struggled for consistency in the league, picking up just one win from their last four League One matches.

Notts County, by contrast, have looked sharper in recent weeks. They beat Mansfield Town 2-0 away in League One and came through an FA Cup replay against Altrincham, making it three wins from their last five across all competitions.

In the EFL Trophy group standings, Notts County currently sit top of Northern Group F, with Burton one place below them in second. The positions give this fixture added weight beyond a simple cup tie.

The two clubs met earlier this season in League One, with Notts County winning 2-1 at Meadow Lane in August. That result will be fresh in Burton's minds as they look to turn the tables on home soil.

Both managers will likely use this fixture to rotate their squads, but with group progression potentially at stake, neither side can afford to treat it as a dead rubber.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Burton Albion vs Notts County, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads