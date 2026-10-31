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Championship
team-logoBurnley
Turf Moor
team-logoPortsmouth
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Watch Burnley vs. Portsmouth live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Burnley vs Portsmouth
Burnley
Portsmouth
Championship

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Burnley vs Portsmouth in live Championship action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch Burnley vs Portsmouth with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Viaplay Finland

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Match Preview

crest
Championship - Game Week 13
Turf Moor

Burnley host Portsmouth at Turf Moor in the Championship, with the Clarets desperate for points as they look to drag themselves out of the relegation zone under a new manager.

Fabio Celestini takes charge of his first match as Burnley head coach, appointed just days after Nicky Hayen was dismissed following a 4-1 defeat at Lincoln City. The Swiss coach arrives with a reputation for turning struggling clubs around, most notably guiding Basel from the bottom of the Swiss top flight to a league and cup double within 18 months.

Burnley have won only one of their 12 league games since dropping out of the Premier League, and the pressure on Celestini is immediate. The club's new chief football officer Diego López described the appointment as a deliberate choice, saying the club wanted someone who "truly wants to be here."

Portsmouth arrive in better shape, sitting comfortably in mid-table and carrying genuine momentum into this fixture. John Mousinho's side have won three of their last five Championship matches and will fancy their chances against a Burnley side still finding its footing under new management.

The contrast in circumstances makes this a fixture with real stakes. Burnley need a result to give Celestini's tenure a platform; Portsmouth will look to exploit any early uncertainty at Turf Moor.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley vs Portsmouth live.

Team news & squads

Burnley vs Portsmouth Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Celestini
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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