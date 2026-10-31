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How to watch Burnley vs Portsmouth with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 13 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Turf Moor

Burnley host Portsmouth at Turf Moor in the Championship, with the Clarets desperate for points as they look to drag themselves out of the relegation zone under a new manager.

Fabio Celestini takes charge of his first match as Burnley head coach, appointed just days after Nicky Hayen was dismissed following a 4-1 defeat at Lincoln City. The Swiss coach arrives with a reputation for turning struggling clubs around, most notably guiding Basel from the bottom of the Swiss top flight to a league and cup double within 18 months.

Burnley have won only one of their 12 league games since dropping out of the Premier League, and the pressure on Celestini is immediate. The club's new chief football officer Diego López described the appointment as a deliberate choice, saying the club wanted someone who "truly wants to be here."

Portsmouth arrive in better shape, sitting comfortably in mid-table and carrying genuine momentum into this fixture. John Mousinho's side have won three of their last five Championship matches and will fancy their chances against a Burnley side still finding its footing under new management.

The contrast in circumstances makes this a fixture with real stakes. Burnley need a result to give Celestini's tenure a platform; Portsmouth will look to exploit any early uncertainty at Turf Moor.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley vs Portsmouth live.

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