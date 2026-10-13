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Championship
team-logoBurnley
Turf Moor
team-logoCharlton Athletic
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Burnley vs Charlton Athletic: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Burnley vs Charlton Athletic
Burnley
Charlton Athletic
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Ireland

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

United Kingdom

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports

How to watch Burnley vs Charlton Athletic with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 10
Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Charlton Athletic will kick off at 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Charlton Athletic today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Burnley vs Charlton Athletic lineups

4-2-3-1
Burnley crest
Burnley
BUR
page.match.formation.title
Charlton Athletic crest
Charlton Athletic
CHA
4-2-3-1
G. CoudertG. Coudertteam-logoLucas PiresK. WalkerK. WalkerIgor JulioIgor JulioA. AhmedhodzicA. Ahmedhodzicteam-logoJ. LaurentM. AlleyneM. AlleyneL. RamazaniL. RamazaniJ. LarsenJ. LarsenR. HatateR. HatateJ. VardyJ. VardyA. OkonkwoA. Okonkwoteam-logoK. Ramsayteam-logoL. JonesB. KoumetioB. KoumetioA. BellA. BellO. SkippO. Skippteam-logoK. GrantC. CoventryC. Coventryteam-logoD. McNamarateam-logoT. CampbellM. LeaburnM. Leaburn
Charlton Athletic crest
Charlton Athletic
CHA
4-2-3-1
Burnley

Starting XI

Charlton Athletic

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Hayen
  • N. Jones

Form

BUR

BUR - Form

BRC
L1-2
WRE
D1-1
SWA
L3-1
DER
D1-1
WAT
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CHA

CHA - Form

STK
L4-0
QPR
D0-0
POR
D0-0
CAC
L3-1
BRC
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Burnley head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing produced a 4-0 away win at Watford on October 10, though that result followed back-to-back defeats to Swansea City, who beat them 3-1, and Bristol City, who won 2-1 at Turf Moor. The Clarets drew 1-1 with both Derby County and Wrexham in between those results. Across those five games, Burnley scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Charlton have not won any of their last five Championship outings, recording three draws and two defeats. They drew 1-1 with Bristol City on October 10, but a 4-0 loss to Stoke City in September remains the low point of that run. Jones' side also drew 0-0 against both Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers. Charlton scored just two goals across those five matches and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BurnleyDrawCharlton Athletic
5
0
0
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
3
FT
Championship
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
4
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
FT
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
3
FT
Championship
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
3
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
FT
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
1
FT
14Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2016, when Burnley won 3-0 at Charlton's ground in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Burnley have won all five, scoring 14 goals and conceding none. Charlton have yet to take a point from any of those encounters.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106311913+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511611+517
W
W
D
W
L
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
5
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141615+116
L
W
W
W
D
7
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
8
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
9
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
94231614+214
L
L
W
W
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
11
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
12
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
95222010+1013
W
L
W
W
D
13
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
14
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
10343913-413
L
D
L
D
D
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
93331211+112
W
L
L
W
L
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
9324711-411
L
L
W
W
D
18
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
19
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
102441518-310
W
W
D
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
93061719-29
L
L
L
W
W
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
8224911-28
L
D
D
W
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
9135815-76
D
D
L
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118819-114
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Burnley are positioned 22nd, placing them inside the relegation zone, while Charlton Athletic sit 12th. That gap in league position adds significant weight to this fixture for the home side, who need points urgently.

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