International Coverage

How to watch Burnley vs Charlton Athletic with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Charlton Athletic will kick off at 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Charlton Athletic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form

Burnley head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing produced a 4-0 away win at Watford on October 10, though that result followed back-to-back defeats to Swansea City, who beat them 3-1, and Bristol City, who won 2-1 at Turf Moor. The Clarets drew 1-1 with both Derby County and Wrexham in between those results. Across those five games, Burnley scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Charlton have not won any of their last five Championship outings, recording three draws and two defeats. They drew 1-1 with Bristol City on October 10, but a 4-0 loss to Stoke City in September remains the low point of that run. Jones' side also drew 0-0 against both Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers. Charlton scored just two goals across those five matches and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2016, when Burnley won 3-0 at Charlton's ground in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Burnley have won all five, scoring 14 goals and conceding none. Charlton have yet to take a point from any of those encounters.

Standings

In the Championship table, Burnley are positioned 22nd, placing them inside the relegation zone, while Charlton Athletic sit 12th. That gap in league position adds significant weight to this fixture for the home side, who need points urgently.