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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoBulgaria
Hristo Botev, Plovdiv
team-logoLuxembourg
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Bulgaria vs Luxembourg: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Bulgaria vs Luxembourg
Bulgaria
Luxembourg
UEFA Nations League C

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website / Streaming Link

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Pakistan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League

supersport.com

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

disneyplus.com

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Ethiopia

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

skysports.mx

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

DR Congo

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

Iran

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Turkey

Exxen

exxen.com

Tanzania

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League

supersport.com

Kenya

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Uganda

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Sudan

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Angola

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Angola

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Ghana

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Mozambique

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Madagascar

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Côte d'Ivoire

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Nepal

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Cameroon

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Niger

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Australia

beIN Sports 1

beinsports.com

Mali

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Burkina Faso

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Syria

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Sri Lanka

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Malawi

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Zambia

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Romania

Digi Sport 2 Romania

digisport.ro

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Chad

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Senegal

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Guatemala

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Zimbabwe

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Guinea

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Rwanda

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Benin

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Burundi

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Tunisia

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Jordan

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Dominican Republic

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Honduras

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Greece

Nova Sports 4

novasports.gr

Portugal

Sport TV1

sporttv.pt

Belarus

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Togo

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Sierra Leone

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Libya

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Bulgaria

BNT 1

bnt.bg

Nicaragua

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

El Salvador

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Denmark

TV2 Play Denmark

tv2.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Congo

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Norway

TV 2 Play

tv2.no

Oman

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Palestine

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Costa Rica

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Liberia

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Central African Republic

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

beinsports.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Panama

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Kuwait

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Moldova

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Eritrea

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Armenia

FAST TV

fasttv.am

Qatar

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania

go3.lt

Namibia

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Gambia

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Botswana

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Gabon

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Lesotho

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Guinea-Bissau

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

go3.ee

Mauritius

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Eswatini / Swaziland

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Djibouti

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Bhutan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Luxembourg

RTL 2

rtl.lu

Cape Verde

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Maldives

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

São Tomé and Príncipe

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Seychelles

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

How to watch Bulgaria vs Luxembourg with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1
Hristo Botev, Plovdiv

Today's game between Bulgaria and Luxembourg will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bulgaria vs Luxembourg today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bulgaria vs Luxembourg Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Dimitrov

Aleksandar Dimitrov has not confirmed a probable lineup for Bulgaria ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Luxembourg, Jeff Strasser is also yet to name a projected XI, with no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

BGR

BGR - Form

GEO
W2-1
SLB
W2-10
IDN
W0-1
MTN
L0-1
MDA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LUX

LUX - Form

NIR
L1-0
MAL
W0-2
MAL
W3-0
ITA
L0-1
ALB
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Bulgaria head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Moldova, and they also fell to a 1-0 defeat against Montenegro in that run. On the positive side, a 2-1 win over Georgia in World Cup qualification showed they can deliver when the stakes are high, and they scored 13 goals across those five games, though their defensive record was inconsistent.

Luxembourg arrive in reasonable shape, having won three of their last five. A 1-0 win over Albania in their final warm-up fixture was a confidence boost, though a 1-0 defeat to Italy preceded it. Their two wins over Malta in Nations League qualification, including a 3-0 victory, point to a side capable of performing in this competition.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BulgariaDrawLuxembourg
2
3
0
UEFA Nations League C
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
0
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
1
FT
UEFA Nations League C
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
0
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
0
FT
Friendlies
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
0
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
1
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
4
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
3
FT
6Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2024, when Bulgaria won 1-0 in Luxembourg in the UEFA Nations League. The two sides had drawn 0-0 when Bulgaria hosted the reverse fixture in October 2024. Across the last five meetings, Bulgaria hold the stronger record, with the sides also sharing draws in a 2022 friendly and a 2017 World Cup qualifier, while Bulgaria won a high-scoring 4-3 encounter back in 2016.

Standings

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BulgariaBulgariaBGR
00000000
2
EstoniaEstoniaEST
00000000
3
IcelandIcelandISL
00000000
4
LuxembourgLuxembourgLUX
00000000
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Possible relegation

Bulgaria sit top of Group 4 in UEFA Nations League C, while Luxembourg are currently bottom of the section, making this a fixture with contrasting stakes for both teams.

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