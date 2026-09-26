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How to watch Bulgaria vs Luxembourg with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Bulgaria and Luxembourg will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 17:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bulgaria vs Luxembourg todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Bulgaria vs Luxembourg Probable lineups
Manager
- A. Dimitrov
Aleksandar Dimitrov has not confirmed a probable lineup for Bulgaria ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.
For Luxembourg, Jeff Strasser is also yet to name a projected XI, with no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.
Form
Bulgaria head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Moldova, and they also fell to a 1-0 defeat against Montenegro in that run. On the positive side, a 2-1 win over Georgia in World Cup qualification showed they can deliver when the stakes are high, and they scored 13 goals across those five games, though their defensive record was inconsistent.
Luxembourg arrive in reasonable shape, having won three of their last five. A 1-0 win over Albania in their final warm-up fixture was a confidence boost, though a 1-0 defeat to Italy preceded it. Their two wins over Malta in Nations League qualification, including a 3-0 victory, point to a side capable of performing in this competition.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2024, when Bulgaria won 1-0 in Luxembourg in the UEFA Nations League. The two sides had drawn 0-0 when Bulgaria hosted the reverse fixture in October 2024. Across the last five meetings, Bulgaria hold the stronger record, with the sides also sharing draws in a 2022 friendly and a 2017 World Cup qualifier, while Bulgaria won a high-scoring 4-3 encounter back in 2016.
Standings
Grp. 4
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bulgaria sit top of Group 4 in UEFA Nations League C, while Luxembourg are currently bottom of the section, making this a fixture with contrasting stakes for both teams.