How to watch Bristol City vs Wrexham with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 17 24 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Ashton Gate

Bristol City host Wrexham at Ashton Gate in a Championship fixture that pairs two sides looking for steadier form.

Michael Skubala's team arrive on a poor run. They have lost three of their last five league games, and the latest was a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.

That result followed a 5-0 loss at Norwich City and a 2-1 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bristol City have conceded 11 goals in those five matches, and the defence is the obvious concern.

Wrexham come to Bristol in better shape. Phil Parkinson's side won 1-0 at Lincoln City in their most recent outing, and they also beat Middlesbrough 2-0 earlier this month.

Their run has not been flawless, as defeats to Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers came without a goal. Still, two wins from five put them ahead of their hosts in the table.

The sides drew 2-2 at Ashton Gate in February, so Bristol City have recent evidence that they can take points off this opponent.

Here is what we know about how to follow the game.

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