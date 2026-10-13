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Championship
team-logoBristol City
Ashton Gate
team-logoBlackburn Rovers
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Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers
Bristol City
Blackburn Rovers
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisa.fi/viihde

Great Britain

Sky Sports+

skysports.com

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

Ireland Republic

Sky Sports+

skysports.com

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

viaplay.com/nl-nl

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

How to watch Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 10
Ashton Gate

Today's game between Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers will kick off at 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers lineups

4-2-3-1
Bristol City crest
Bristol City
BRC
page.match.formation.title
Blackburn Rovers crest
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
3-4-2-1
team-logoS. Tickleteam-logoL. Eissatteam-logoG. Tannerteam-logoC. PringR. AtkinsonR. Atkinsonteam-logoJ. Knightteam-logoS. TwineS. GreenwoodS. Greenwoodteam-logoG. YahJ. WallaceJ. Wallaceteam-logoD. BallardB. TothB. TothS. McLoughlinS. McLoughlinH. CarterH. CarterT. AtchesonT. AtchesonR. AlebiosuR. AlebiosuO. AfolayanO. AfolayanR. MorishitaR. MorishitaH. PickeringH. PickeringS. MorsyS. MorsyK. MontgomeryK. MontgomeryT. CantwellT. Cantwell
Blackburn Rovers crest
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
4-2-3-1
Bristol City

Starting XI

Blackburn Rovers

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Skubala
  • T. Mowbray

Form

BRC

BRC - Form

SOU
L4-1
LIN
L0-1
WAT
W1-0
CRY
W0-2
CHA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BLB

BLB - Form

PNE
L2-1
SHU
L1-2
MIL
W3-1
POR
D2-2
CAC
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Bristol City have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Charlton Athletic in the Championship, while their best result in that run was a 2-0 away win over Crystal Palace in a friendly. The Robins lost 4-1 to Southampton and 1-0 to Lincoln City in back-to-back Championship defeats, giving them a mixed record of seven goals scored and seven conceded across those five games.

Blackburn Rovers have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Mowbray's side beat Cardiff City 2-1 most recently and claimed a 3-1 victory over Millwall earlier in the run. A 2-2 draw at Portsmouth and a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End are the blemishes, with Blackburn scoring nine and conceding seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bristol CityDrawBlackburn Rovers
3
0
2
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
2
FT
Championship
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
0
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
FT
Championship
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
2
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
3
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
0
FT
Championship
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
5
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
FT
9Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-2 win for Bristol City away at Blackburn Rovers in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the Championship, Bristol City have won three times and Blackburn Rovers have won twice. The fixtures have produced a combined 14 goals, with results ranging from a 5-0 Bristol City win in April 2024 to a 3-0 Blackburn victory at Ewood Park in September 2024.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106311913+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511611+517
W
W
D
W
L
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
5
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141615+116
L
W
W
W
D
7
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
8
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
9
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
94231614+214
L
L
W
W
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
11
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
12
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
95222010+1013
W
L
W
W
D
13
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
14
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
10343913-413
L
D
L
D
D
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
93331211+112
W
L
L
W
L
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
9324711-411
L
L
W
W
D
18
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
19
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
102441518-310
W
W
D
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
93061719-29
L
L
L
W
W
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
8224911-28
L
D
D
W
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
9135815-76
D
D
L
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118819-114
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Bristol City sit 10th and Blackburn Rovers are 13th, placing both sides in the lower reaches of the top half and underscoring the importance of picking up points in a tightly contested division.

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