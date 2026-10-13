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How to watch Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Ashton Gate

Today's game between Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers will kick off at 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form

Bristol City have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Charlton Athletic in the Championship, while their best result in that run was a 2-0 away win over Crystal Palace in a friendly. The Robins lost 4-1 to Southampton and 1-0 to Lincoln City in back-to-back Championship defeats, giving them a mixed record of seven goals scored and seven conceded across those five games.

Blackburn Rovers have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Mowbray's side beat Cardiff City 2-1 most recently and claimed a 3-1 victory over Millwall earlier in the run. A 2-2 draw at Portsmouth and a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End are the blemishes, with Blackburn scoring nine and conceding seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-2 win for Bristol City away at Blackburn Rovers in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the Championship, Bristol City have won three times and Blackburn Rovers have won twice. The fixtures have produced a combined 14 goals, with results ranging from a 5-0 Bristol City win in April 2024 to a 3-0 Blackburn victory at Ewood Park in September 2024.

Standings

In the Championship table, Bristol City sit 10th and Blackburn Rovers are 13th, placing both sides in the lower reaches of the top half and underscoring the importance of picking up points in a tightly contested division.