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World Cup
team-logoBrazil
New York/New Jersey Stadium
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Brazil vs Norway: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Brazil vs Norway
Brazil
Norway
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverageoal-e

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How to watch Brazil vs Norway with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Brazil and Norway will kick-off at 5 Jul 2026, 21:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Norway today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brazil vs Norway Probable lineups

4-3-3
Brazil crest
Brazil
BRA
Formation
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
4-3-3
1A. Becker4Marquinhos16D. Santos13Danilo3Gabriel8B. Guimaraes5Casemiro18Danilo9M. Cunha26Rayan7Vinicius Junior1O. Nyland3K. Ajer16M. Pedersen5D. Wolfe17T. Heggem10M. Oedegaard6P. Berg8S. Berge7A. Soerloth20A. Nusa9E. Haaland
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
4-3-3
Brazil

Starting XI

Norway

Manager

  • C. Ancelotti
  • S. Solbakken

Carlo Ancelotti names a projected XI of Alisson Becker; Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos, Danilo; Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo; Matheus Cunha, Rayan; Vinicius Junior. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the squad data for Brazil ahead of this fixture. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Norway, Ståle Solbakken's projected XI reads: Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Møller Wolfe, Heggem; Ødegaard, Berg, Berge; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Norwegians either, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

BRA

BRA - Form

EGY
W2-1
MAR
D1-1
HAI
W3-0
SCO
W0-3
JPN
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NOR

NOR - Form

MAR
D1-1
IRQ
W1-4
SEN
W3-2
FRA
L1-4
CIV
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Brazil head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Japan on June 29, with Martinelli's injury-time goal sealing the win. Prior to that, they beat Scotland 3-0 and Haiti 3-0 in the group stage, drew 1-1 with Morocco on matchday one, and defeated Egypt 2-1 in a pre-tournament friendly. Across those five games, Brazil scored nine goals and conceded four, winning three consecutive matches before their Japan scare.

Norway's last five results show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent match was a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast on June 30. They also beat Senegal 3-2 and Iraq 4-1 in the group stage, drew 1-1 with Morocco in a friendly, and lost 4-1 to France when Solbakken rotated heavily. Across those five matches, Norway scored 11 goals and conceded nine, showing a pattern of high-scoring encounters throughout the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

BRA

Last match

NOR

0

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
1/1

The head-to-head record between these nations is sparse. The only meeting in the available data is a 1-1 draw in a friendly played on August 16, 2006, when Norway hosted Brazil. That single result provides little meaningful context for a World Cup knockout tie two decades on.

Standings

Brazil finished top of Group C, while Norway qualified from Group I as runners-up.

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