How to watch Braga vs Sporting CP with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liga Portugal - Game Week 8 9 Oct 2026 - 15:15 Estadio Municipal de Braga

Today's game between Braga and Sporting CP will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 20:15.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Braga vs Sporting CP today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Braga manager Carlos Vicens is without Sikou Niakate through injury ahead of this fixture. Updates on the full squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Sporting CP head coach Rui Borges faces a more significant selection challenge. Ibrahima Ba, Salvador Blopa, Nuno Santos, and Georgios Vagiannidis are all sidelined through injury, while Zeno Debast is suspended and unavailable for selection.

Form

Braga have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last four completed Liga Portugal fixtures, with their most recent outing ending in a 0-0 draw against Santa Clara. Before that, they beat Estoril 1-0 and lost 2-1 to Estrela da Amadora, with a 1-2 win away at Alverca also in the sequence. Three wins from five matches overall reflects a squad capable of picking up points but yet to find full consistency.

Sporting CP have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Liga Portugal outing was a 2-2 draw with Arouca, following a 1-1 draw at Famalicao. The standout result in the run was a 3-1 Champions League win over Galatasaray, and a 4-0 away victory at Rio Ave demonstrated their attacking quality in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Braga and Sporting CP drew 2-2 at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in Liga Portugal. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record shows one win for Sporting, no wins for Braga, and three draws, with Sporting's 5-0 victory in February 2024 the most decisive result in the dataset. Goals have been shared fairly evenly across the other meetings, with draws at 1-1 and 2-2 recurring in Braga.

Standings

Braga sit sixth in Liga Portugal while Sporting CP are third, a gap that gives this fixture added significance for both clubs. Sporting are well-placed in the title race, while Braga need points to push into contention for European qualification.