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Liga Portugal
team-logoBraga
Estadio Municipal de Braga
team-logoSporting CP
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Braga vs Sporting CP: Worldwide Liga Portugal broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Braga vs Sporting CP
Braga
Sporting CP
Liga Portugal

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Braga vs Sporting CP with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Liga Portugal - Game Week 8
Estadio Municipal de Braga

Today's game between Braga and Sporting CP will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 20:15.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Braga vs Sporting CP today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Braga vs Sporting CP Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Braga crest
Braga
BRA
Formation
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
4-2-3-1
team-logoB. Fontesteam-logoCarvalhoteam-logoA. Bajramiteam-logoA. Barisicteam-logoJ. GorbyJ. MoutinhoJ. Moutinhoteam-logoG. MartinezP. VictorP. Victorteam-logoR. Hortateam-logoV. GomezJ. MilosevicJ. MilosevicR. SilvaR. SilvaE. QuaresmaE. QuaresmaG. InacioG. InacioR. DiasR. DiasI. FresnedaI. FresnedaG. CatamoG. CatamoL. GuilhermeL. GuilhermeR. ZalazarR. ZalazarS. AltimiraS. AltimiraI. DoumbiaI. DoumbiaF. IoannidisF. Ioannidis
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
3-4-2-1
Braga

Starting XI

Sporting CP

Manager

  • C. Vicens
  • R. Borges

Braga manager Carlos Vicens is without Sikou Niakate through injury ahead of this fixture. Updates on the full squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Sporting CP head coach Rui Borges faces a more significant selection challenge. Ibrahima Ba, Salvador Blopa, Nuno Santos, and Georgios Vagiannidis are all sidelined through injury, while Zeno Debast is suspended and unavailable for selection.

Form

BRA

BRA - Form

VSC
W1-0
ALV
W1-2
EST
L2-1
EST
W1-0
SC
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SCP

SCP - Form

RA
W0-4
NAC
W2-0
GAL
W3-1
FAM
D1-1
ARO
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Braga have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last four completed Liga Portugal fixtures, with their most recent outing ending in a 0-0 draw against Santa Clara. Before that, they beat Estoril 1-0 and lost 2-1 to Estrela da Amadora, with a 1-2 win away at Alverca also in the sequence. Three wins from five matches overall reflects a squad capable of picking up points but yet to find full consistency.

Sporting CP have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Liga Portugal outing was a 2-2 draw with Arouca, following a 1-1 draw at Famalicao. The standout result in the run was a 3-1 Champions League win over Galatasaray, and a 4-0 away victory at Rio Ave demonstrated their attacking quality in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BragaDrawSporting CP
0
3
2
Liga Portugal
Braga badge
Braga
BRA
2
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
2
FT
Liga Portugal
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
1
Braga badge
Braga
BRA
1
FT
Liga Portugal
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
1
Braga badge
Braga
BRA
1
FT
Liga Portugal
Braga badge
Braga
BRA
2
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
4
FT
Liga Portugal
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
5
Braga badge
Braga
BRA
0
FT
6Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Braga and Sporting CP drew 2-2 at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in Liga Portugal. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record shows one win for Sporting, no wins for Braga, and three draws, with Sporting's 5-0 victory in February 2024 the most decisive result in the dataset. Goals have been shared fairly evenly across the other meetings, with draws at 1-1 and 2-2 recurring in Braga.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
7700183+1521
W
W
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
7511227+1516
L
W
W
W
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
7430178+915
D
D
W
W
W
4
Santa ClaraSanta ClaraSC
7430114+715
D
W
W
D
W
5
AroucaAroucaARO
7322107+311
D
L
D
W
L
6
BragaBragaBRA
632175+211
D
W
L
W
W
7
Academico ViseuAcademico ViseuVIS
732299011
W
W
W
L
D
8
Estrela da AmadoraEstrela da AmadoraEST
72411414010
L
D
W
D
W
9
Gil VicenteGil VicenteGV
62225508
D
L
L
D
W
10
AlvercaAlvercaALV
7223911-28
W
W
L
D
L
11
MaritimoMaritimoMAR
7223812-48
D
L
L
L
D
12
MoreirenseMoreirenseMOR
7223814-68
D
W
L
L
W
13
FamalicaoFamalicaoFAM
714297+27
W
D
D
D
L
14
Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria de GuimaraesVSC
712458-35
D
L
D
L
W
15
NacionalNacionalNAC
7115715-84
L
L
L
L
L
16
Rio AveRio AveRA
7115515-104
L
D
L
L
W
17
Casa Pia ACCasa Pia ACCAP
7115316-134
W
L
D
L
L
18
EstorilEstorilEST
7025310-72
L
L
D
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Braga sit sixth in Liga Portugal while Sporting CP are third, a gap that gives this fixture added significance for both clubs. Sporting are well-placed in the title race, while Braga need points to push into contention for European qualification.

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