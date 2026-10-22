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How to watch Braga vs Gent with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Municipal de Braga

Today's game between Braga and Gent will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Braga vs Gent today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Braga are managed by Franclim Carvalho for this Conference League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gent head coach Rik De Mil leads the away side into this game in Portugal. Injury and suspension details for Gent have not been confirmed at this stage, and squad news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Braga head into this match with a record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Gil Vicente in Liga Portugal, and they also lost 3-0 to FC Copenhagen in the Conference League. Earlier in the sequence, a 1-3 loss to Sporting CP compounded a difficult run, and Braga have conceded eight goals across these five matches. The one bright spot was a 1-0 win over Estoril.

Gent's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one loss. Their most recent Conference League outing ended in a 1-0 victory over AGF, and they also beat Zulte Waregem 2-0 away in the Belgian First Division A. A 3-3 cup defeat to Union Rochefortoise is the only blemish on an otherwise solid recent run. Gent have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice previously, both in the Europa League group stage in 2016. The most recent encounter came in November of that year, when Gent hosted Braga and the match ended 2-2. The reverse fixture in Braga in September 2016 finished 1-1, leaving the head-to-head record evenly balanced with neither side having beaten the other across those two meetings.

Standings

In the Conference League, Braga currently sit in 35th position while Gent are placed 13th, with the Belgian side arriving in the stronger standing ahead of this fixture.