How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Atletico MG with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 34 4 Nov 2026 - 19:30

Botafogo RJ host Atletico MG in a Serie A fixture that arrives at a difficult moment for both clubs, though for very different reasons.

Tite's side sit 12th in the table and have won just one of their last five league matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home defeat to Remo, a loss that will have frustrated the home support and increased pressure on the squad to respond.

Atletico MG arrive in even worse shape. Eduardo Dominguez's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back Serie A defeats to Flamengo and Cruzeiro, and a 2-0 Cup loss to Gremio that is their most recent outing. The away side have not won in the league since a 1-0 victory over Coritiba in October.

Dominguez's position is under scrutiny. Four consecutive defeats across Copa Sudamericana and Serie A have left Atletico MG in seventh place, and this trip to a struggling Botafogo side represents a chance to halt the slide, though the form lines offer little comfort.

Botafogo carry their own concerns. Three defeats in five, including a 3-0 loss to Internacional and a 1-2 reverse against Vasco da Gama, suggest a side lacking consistency. Tite will demand a more competitive performance from his squad on home turf.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds some texture. Their last five meetings have produced tight margins, and neither side has been able to establish clear dominance in recent seasons.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Botafogo RJ vs Atletico MG live.

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