How to watch Bonaire vs Cuba with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 15:00

Bonaire host Cuba in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides having already met once in the current campaign.

Cuba arrive as the group leaders, sitting top of B Group 3 after a strong run of results that includes a 2-0 win over Bonaire earlier in the competition. That victory gave them a firm grip on first place, and they will look to consolidate that standing on the road.

Bonaire's campaign has been difficult. They have lost three of their last four competitive matches and are sitting third in the group. A win here is close to a necessity if they want to keep their standings ambitions alive.

Cuba's form has not been flawless. Back-to-back draws against St. Kitts and Nevis in their most recent outings suggest some inconsistency, and Bonaire will be looking to exploit any drop in momentum from the visitors.

Bonaire did show they are capable of a result, beating Grenada 4-1 away from home earlier in the group stage. That win demonstrated they can perform when the pressure is on.

With the group standings still to be fully resolved, both teams have reason to push for three points in this fixture.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Bonaire vs Cuba.

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