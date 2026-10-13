International Coveragboc jun jue

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How to watch Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Copa Sudamericana - Semi Finals 13 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Boca Juniors and Vasco da Gama will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 01:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors are managed by Rodolfo Arruabarrena. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Vasco da Gama head coach Pedro Emanuel is in a similar position, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed for the away squad. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest team news from both camps.

Form

Boca Juniors head into this fixture with three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, going unbeaten in that run. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Instituto in the Liga Profesional, while prior to that they beat Union 3-0 and San Lorenzo 2-0 in the league. A Copa Argentina win over Racing Club and a 1-1 Copa Sudamericana draw with Sao Paulo complete the sequence. Boca have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Vasco da Gama arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches, also without a defeat. Their most recent game ended 0-0 against Remo in Serie A, following a 1-2 win over Botafogo RJ and a 5-0 victory over Coritiba. Copa Sudamericana results of 2-0 against Santa Fe and a 1-2 Serie A win at Gremio round out a sequence that points to a side with real confidence. Vasco scored ten goals and conceded just two across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Boca Juniors and Vasco da Gama.

Standings

In Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, Vasco da Gama currently occupy second place. Boca Juniors' position in the group is not confirmed in the available data, meaning Vasco will be looking to use this away fixture to strengthen their standing at a critical stage of the competition.