Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa Sudamericana
team-logoBoca Juniors
team-logoVasco da Gama
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama: Worldwide Copa Sudamericana broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama
Boca Juniors
Vasco da Gama
Copa Sudamericana

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coveragboc jun jue

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

ESPN Argentina

espn.com.ar

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3

beinsports.com/au

Bolivia

ESPN

espn.com.bo

Canada

beIN Sports Canada

beinsports.com/ca-en

Chad

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Chile

ESPN Chile

espn.cl

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.co

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Germany

Sportdigital FUSSBALL

sportdigital.de

India / Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Italy

Como TV

comotv.com

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

disneyplus.com

Morocco

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Netherlands

ESPN

espn.nl

New Zealand

beIN Sports

beinsports.com/nz

Peru

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.pe

Portugal

Sport TV1

sporttv.pt

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa / Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Switzerland

Sportdigital FUSSBALL

sportdigital.de

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United States

beIN SPORTS USA

beinsports.com/us-en

Uruguay

ESPN

espn.com.uy

Venezuela

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.ve

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Boca Juniors and Vasco da Gama will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 01:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Arruabarrena

Boca Juniors are managed by Rodolfo Arruabarrena. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Vasco da Gama head coach Pedro Emanuel is in a similar position, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed for the away squad. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest team news from both camps.

Form

BOC

BOC - Form

SAP
D1-1
SAN
W0-2
RAC
W2-3
UNI
W3-0
INS
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VAS

VAS - Form

GRE
W1-2
SFE
W2-0
COR
W5-0
BRJ
W1-2
REM
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Boca Juniors head into this fixture with three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, going unbeaten in that run. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Instituto in the Liga Profesional, while prior to that they beat Union 3-0 and San Lorenzo 2-0 in the league. A Copa Argentina win over Racing Club and a 1-1 Copa Sudamericana draw with Sao Paulo complete the sequence. Boca have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Vasco da Gama arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches, also without a defeat. Their most recent game ended 0-0 against Remo in Serie A, following a 1-2 win over Botafogo RJ and a 5-0 victory over Coritiba. Copa Sudamericana results of 2-0 against Santa Fe and a 1-2 Serie A win at Gremio round out a sequence that points to a side with real confidence. Vasco scored ten goals and conceded just two across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Boca Juniors and Vasco da Gama.

Standings

In Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, Vasco da Gama currently occupy second place. Boca Juniors' position in the group is not confirmed in the available data, meaning Vasco will be looking to use this away fixture to strengthen their standing at a critical stage of the competition.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google