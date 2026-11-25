How to watch Boca Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga Profesional - 1/8 25 Nov 2026 - 19:00

Boca Juniors host Independiente Rivadavia in the Liga Profesional, with the venue and kick-off time still to be confirmed.

The Xeneize arrive in strong spirits. Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side beat Atletico Mineiro 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana final on November 21 and became the first three-time winners of the competition.

That result ended an 18-year wait for an international trophy. Captain Leandro Paredes drove the campaign after returning to his boyhood club, and he appeared to recover quickly from a fainting scare after the final.

Boca's domestic form is just as sharp. They have won all five of their most recent matches, including 1-0 victories over River Plate and Defensa y Justicia, and they have not conceded a goal in that run.

Independiente Rivadavia, led by Alfredo Berti, bring a more mixed run into the game. They lost to Estudiantes in the Super Cup on November 12 and drew 1-1 with Gimnasia Mendoza in their last league outing.

Berti's team still sit top of Apertura Group B, which gives them reason for confidence on the road. Beating a side fresh from continental glory would be a notable result.

Here is what we know about the TV channel and live stream situation, along with the match details.

Team news & squads