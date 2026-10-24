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How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 12 24 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Ewood Park

Today's game between Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tony Mowbray takes charge of Blackburn Rovers for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Phil Parkinson names his Wrexham side with no confirmed absences reported in the current data. As with Blackburn, further team news will follow ahead of the match.

Form

Blackburn head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five Championship outings, a record that reflects a team with real momentum. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, though that followed back-to-back wins against Bristol City, 1-0 away, and Cardiff City, 2-1 at home. Across the five matches, Rovers scored eight goals and conceded seven, showing both attacking intent and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Wrexham's recent form is more mixed but includes a standout result. Parkinson's side won three, drew one, and lost one of their last five Championship games. The most recent outing produced a 4-1 win over Preston North End, which followed a 1-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion. Wrexham also fell 6-0 to West Ham United earlier in the run, a result that stands as the low point of their recent sequence. Across the five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

Recent meetings between these two sides have favoured Wrexham. The most recent competitive encounter came in January 2026, when Blackburn hosted Wrexham at Ewood Park and lost 0-2 in the Championship. Before that, the reverse fixture at SToK Cae Ras ended 1-1 in November 2025. The sides also met in the FA Cup in January 2024, with Blackburn winning 4-1 at home, though that result stands apart from the recent league pattern, which has tilted toward Wrexham.

Standings

In the Championship table, Blackburn Rovers sit 10th while Wrexham are 14th, with both clubs targeting a stronger position in the second half of the season.