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Championship
team-logoBlackburn Rovers
Ewood Park
team-logoWrexham
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Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
Blackburn Rovers
Wrexham
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisaviihde.fi

Iceland

Viaplay

viaplay.is

Netherlands

Viaplay

viaplay.nl

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Sweden

Viaplay

viaplay.se

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 12
Ewood Park

Today's game between Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Mowbray

Tony Mowbray takes charge of Blackburn Rovers for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Phil Parkinson names his Wrexham side with no confirmed absences reported in the current data. As with Blackburn, further team news will follow ahead of the match.

Form

BLB

BLB - Form

MIL
W3-1
POR
D2-2
CAC
W2-1
BRC
W0-1
WBA
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
WRE

WRE - Form

WHU
L6-0
SOU
W2-1
DER
D1-1
WBA
L1-2
PNE
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Blackburn head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five Championship outings, a record that reflects a team with real momentum. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, though that followed back-to-back wins against Bristol City, 1-0 away, and Cardiff City, 2-1 at home. Across the five matches, Rovers scored eight goals and conceded seven, showing both attacking intent and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Wrexham's recent form is more mixed but includes a standout result. Parkinson's side won three, drew one, and lost one of their last five Championship games. The most recent outing produced a 4-1 win over Preston North End, which followed a 1-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion. Wrexham also fell 6-0 to West Ham United earlier in the run, a result that stands as the low point of their recent sequence. Across the five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Blackburn RoversDrawWrexham
1
2
1
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
FT
Championship
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
FT
FA Cup
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
4
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
FT
6Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored3/4

Recent meetings between these two sides have favoured Wrexham. The most recent competitive encounter came in January 2026, when Blackburn hosted Wrexham at Ewood Park and lost 0-2 in the Championship. Before that, the reverse fixture at SToK Cae Ras ended 1-1 in November 2025. The sides also met in the FA Cup in January 2024, with Blackburn winning 4-1 at home, though that result stands apart from the recent league pattern, which has tilted toward Wrexham.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
127412717+1025
W
D
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
11722168+823
L
W
W
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
116413012+1822
W
W
D
D
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
115512011+920
W
W
W
D
W
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
116231512+320
W
W
L
L
D
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
116141816+219
W
L
W
W
W
7
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
115331916+318
D
W
L
L
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
116322110+1117
D
W
W
L
W
9
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
114521512+317
L
W
D
D
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
114341716+115
L
W
W
D
W
11
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
114341514+115
W
L
W
L
L
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
114341818015
D
L
W
D
D
13
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
114341414015
D
W
W
L
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
113531516-114
W
L
D
W
L
15
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
114251215-314
L
L
D
W
L
16
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
113531015-514
L
D
D
L
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
124261623-714
L
D
W
L
W
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
11335919-1012
D
L
L
L
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
112541817+111
D
W
L
W
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
113261019-911
W
L
L
L
L
21
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
113081721-49
L
L
L
L
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
11137920-116
L
L
D
D
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
11119924-154
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Blackburn Rovers sit 10th while Wrexham are 14th, with both clubs targeting a stronger position in the second half of the season.

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